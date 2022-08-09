Read full article on original website
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man who already served time in prison for harassing women online with violent fantasies again faces similar charges. KMOV reports a grand jury has indicted 53-year-old Robert Merkle on charges accusing him of threatening and cyberstalking five people since October 2021. Officials said Merkle...
Four arrested for allegedly operating chop shop in Bessemer
The Bessemer Police Department made four arrests this week in connection to a local garage which was allegedly being used as a chop shop. Police recovered stolen cars and stolen car parts Wednesday while executing a search warrant at Elm Street SW and Stapp Avenue SW. The warrant came as...
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the man Birmingham police want to question about a recent arson and murder. Youit Jones is in an Oklahoma jail for a carjacking attempt, but Birmingham police are investigating him in connection with arson and murder. Jones has not yet been...
Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
Police raid Bessemer chop shop, recover three stolen Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs; 4 charged
Four people have been charged with operating a Chop Shop and other crimes in connection with an investigation into stolen cars and car parts that were discovered in Bessemer earlier this week. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at Elm Street S.W. and Stapp Avenue S.W. in Bessemer.
Former Employee at DCH Northport Charged with Felony Abuse of Patient
A former employee at Northport Medical Center was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse after she allegedly whipped a patient with intellectual disabilities with a phone charging cable, according to new court documents obtained by the Thread. In a deposition filed Thursday, an investigator with the Northport Police...
Walker County man charged with stalking after pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, authorities say
A Walker County man is behind bars after authorities say he pulled a gun on a young child. Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, is charged with first-degree felony stalking, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond. Authorities say Scott threatened to...
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison plus 120 months under the 'Kingpin' statute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Bessemer man, who led a large-scale drug trafficking enterprise, was sentenced to life in prison plus 120 months. U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said Rolando Williamson, 37, was charged under the "Kingpin" statute for leading a criminal enterprise and large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy. U.S. District Judge...
Authorities ID 3 killed in 2 separate Hueytown cases, including a murder-suicide
Authorities have released the names of three people who died by gunfire in Hueytown this week. Two of the deaths were a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday, and the third was the result of a shooting Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim as Joshua Alexander Adams....
After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited
After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
Male found slain inside vehicle early Friday is Birmingham’s 4th homicide in under 4 hours
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Birmingham’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system alert officers about 1:45 a.m. to shots fired in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue West. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said once at the location, they found a wounded male inside a vehicle....
