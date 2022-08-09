Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man previously convicted of dragging an Iowa police officer with a car is facing new charges in Jackson County. Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets. Jackson County prosecutors charged Petrey with...
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at convenience store in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
KCPD investigating suspicious death near 60th, Agnes
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
Court Docs: Kansas City woman led police on chase after trying to kidnap child
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney details investigation of police shootings
Surveillance video exclusively obtained by KSHB 41 News provided better picture of what happened late Sunday night at a KCMO gas station where police shot and killed a 31-year-old man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Kansas City police investigate double...
KCTV 5
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
KCTV 5
Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as he walked with father
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City family is still in disbelief that a woman is accused of trying to grab a child as he walked with his father in broad daylight. The suspect, 51-year-old Marcy Vansandt, is now charged with attempted child kidnapping and resisting arrest by fleeing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olathe Police Department breaks ground on new HQ
The Olathe Police Department broke ground on a new, $28 million police department. It is scheduled to open in Fall of 2023.
Lee’s Summit man sentenced for 4 bank robberies in 2 weeks
A judge sentenced 33-year-old Joseph, P. Hall, of Lee's Summit, to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies in two weeks in 2021.
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Activist, retired FBI agent respond to KCPD shooting surveillance video
Kansas City, Missouri police shot and killed a man at a gas station Sunday night. KSHB 41 News obtained surveillance footage of the shooting showing a clearer picture of what happened.
KCTV 5
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
Dad enters pleas in toddler’s death in Shawnee house fire
A Johnson County judge determined there is enough evidence to try Nicholas Ecker on first-degree murder and arson for son's death in Kansas.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 4