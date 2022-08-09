ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

3-vehicle crash slows traffic near Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

One person shot after a fight on Ventura Ln

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Ln Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Woman shot off Illinois Road after apartment altercation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to Illinois Road and I-69 just before 2 p.m. after a woman was reported inside an SUV with gunshot wounds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Woman shot while driving on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot as she drove down Illinois Road Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along eastbound Illinois Road on the I-69 overpass. Police were called there on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman in a white Saturn SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured on US 33 near Cook Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Allen County Sheriffs are investigating a potential crash between a motorcycle and a semi truck. Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. 33 near Cook Road. Officials say a semi turning onto U.S. 33 may have collided with the motorcyclist...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
FREMONT, IN
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
DEFIANCE, OH
Times-Bulletin

One vehicle accident on Kear Road

A one vehicle accident on Kear Road occurred Saturday morning around 8:49 a.m. The car struck the bridge guard rail on the north side of the road and traveled about 100 feet across the bridge. The driver of the car was transported to Van Wert Health. The car has moderate...
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
FREMONT, IN
WOWO News

One arrested after chase following three-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after a three-vehicle crash and foot chase Tuesday morning. Dispatch received multiple calls of a black Cadillac speeding and blowing through two traffic lights in the area of State and Beacon. A short time later at 8:04 a.m., a crash occurred at E. State and Hobson involving a black Cadillac.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man gets 20 years for toddler’s ripped apart heart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday in connection to the death of a child whose heart was ripped in two last year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Shaquille S. Rowe, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Paulding man honored for wearing seatbelt in crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Earl Chapman was saved by the belt. Chapman was involved in a traffic crash on S.R. 637 at S.R. 613 in Paulding County on June 25. One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The other ended up on its top. Both came to rest in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH

