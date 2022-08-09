Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
3-vehicle crash slows traffic near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight on Ventura Ln
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Ln Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Lane Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
Lima News
Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot1079fortwayne.com
Woman shot off Illinois Road after apartment altercation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to Illinois Road and I-69 just before 2 p.m. after a woman was reported inside an SUV with gunshot wounds.
WANE-TV
Police: Woman shot while driving on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot as she drove down Illinois Road Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along eastbound Illinois Road on the I-69 overpass. Police were called there on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman in a white Saturn SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
wfft.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured on US 33 near Cook Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Allen County Sheriffs are investigating a potential crash between a motorcycle and a semi truck. Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. 33 near Cook Road. Officials say a semi turning onto U.S. 33 may have collided with the motorcyclist...
WANE-TV
5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Police: Man accused of drunk driving crash ID’d, woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of running red lights while driving drunk and causing a crash that put a woman in life-threatening condition has been identified, according to Allen Superior Court records. Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Michael Graham shortly after he tried to run...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
Times-Bulletin
One vehicle accident on Kear Road
A one vehicle accident on Kear Road occurred Saturday morning around 8:49 a.m. The car struck the bridge guard rail on the north side of the road and traveled about 100 feet across the bridge. The driver of the car was transported to Van Wert Health. The car has moderate...
WANE-TV
2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe page set up following last Friday’s fatal crash east of Orland, Indiana
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and medical costs for a family involved in a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland, Indiana last Friday afternoon. The crash took the life of 43-year-old Lonnie...
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
wfft.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is fighting for her life after a crash at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. Fort Wayne Police responded to a three-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatch received multiple calls that a "black Cadi was speeding and blew...
WOWO News
One arrested after chase following three-vehicle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after a three-vehicle crash and foot chase Tuesday morning. Dispatch received multiple calls of a black Cadillac speeding and blowing through two traffic lights in the area of State and Beacon. A short time later at 8:04 a.m., a crash occurred at E. State and Hobson involving a black Cadillac.
WOWO News
Man accused of throwing firework at state trooper during 2020 riots not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A man accused of throwing an explosive device at a state trooper during riots in Fort Wayne back in 2020 has been found not guilty of the charges against him. Juan Pablo Gonzalez was accused of hitting a state trooper with a mortar style firework...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man gets 20 years for toddler’s ripped apart heart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday in connection to the death of a child whose heart was ripped in two last year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Shaquille S. Rowe, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while...
WANE-TV
Paulding man honored for wearing seatbelt in crash
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Earl Chapman was saved by the belt. Chapman was involved in a traffic crash on S.R. 637 at S.R. 613 in Paulding County on June 25. One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The other ended up on its top. Both came to rest in...
Comments / 0