ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Highlands, NJ

'Clerks' Director Buys Jersey Shore Movie Theater: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cH4Ne_0hAat7BT00
Red Bank's Kevin Smith is buying The Atlantic Moviehouse. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/Google Maps

"Clerks" director Kevin Smith grew up cutting class to watch movies at a local cinema, NJ Advance Media reports.

Now, the Red Bank native plans to buy The Atlantic Moviehouse In Atlantic Highlands, the outlet said.

He said the moviehouse, to be renamed SModcastle Cinemas, inspired his love of the big screen.

“This is about owning a little piece of my personal movie history, a building that helped forge the filmmaker that I would become," Smith told NJ Advance Media.

Smith, 52, even plans to stay in an upstairs apartment, calling it a childhood dream.

He reportedly expects to close on the century-old First Avenue movie theater, which has five screens, by Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, “Clerks III” will premiere in Red Bank on Sunday, Sept. 4 as part of a director-hosted national movie tour before opening in theaters nationwide the week of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Lady Gaga will be in New Jersey tonight

The big event is finally here! Lady Gaga is finally bringing her Chromatica Ball to New Jersey (though it's also billed as Lady Gaga's New York concert). The Chromatica Ball hits the New York region, when it comes to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, on Thursday, August 11. From...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Martha Stewart's New Restaurant Named After Bedford Set To Open

Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is set to throw open the doors on her first restaurant that reflects her culinary inspirations and style. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, named after the town in which her Northern Westchester estate is located (in the hamlet of Katonah), is nestled inside Paris Las Vegas and is set to open on Saturday, Aug. 13.
BEDFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Entertainment
City
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Entertainment
Jersey Shore Online

Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown

TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park Promoter, Real Estate Agent Remembered

Sammy Boyd, who was larger than life with his signature mane of white hair and dazzling smile, was a successful promoter, real estate agent, husband, father and friend. He died Aug. 3. at age 75. The man who had a passion for music was remembered this week as a one...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
CBS New York

Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 
BROOKLYN, NY
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Movie Theater#Jersey Shore#Theaters#Nj Advance Media#The Red Bank#The Atlantic Moviehouse
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified stage agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE

Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

The dreaded south wind started blowing during last week’s heat wave and while the thermometer climbed, water temperatures fell. The high winds and cold water made for a challenging week of fishing. Still, those that made the effort were rewarded. A couple of double-digit fluke were reported this week by party boats, tuna anglers tracked down yellowfin and bigeye and the surf gave up fluke, blues and bass.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park

Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park

TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
SAYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
336K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy