Thurston County, WA

Man riding in semi injured in wreck on I-5 in Thurston County Monday morning

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

A 49-year-old Corvallis, Oregon man was injured in a wreck on northbound I-5 in Thurston County Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

And a 29-year-old Tigard, Oregon woman, suspected of driving under the influence, now faces a possible vehicular assault charge, troopers say.

About 11:40 a.m. Monday, the Oregon man, a passenger in a semi-trailer, was headed north on I-5 at milepost 86. Meanwhile, the Oregon woman was parked on the right shoulder of the freeway.

Troopers say the woman merged onto I-5, but failed to yield the right of way. The semi-trailer then crashed into her vehicle.

The Tigard woman was not injured and neither was the 55-year-old Tacoma man driving the semi-trailer, according to State Patrol. The Oregon man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

Northbound I-5 traffic was slowed for four and a half hours.

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
128
Post
444K+
Views
