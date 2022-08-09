Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man charged with stabbing two people in August 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday. Clinton County court records show Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. In exchange...
KWQC
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Mary Wolfe, the attorney for Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, filed the motion Aug. 1 in Clinton County District Court.
KWQC
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Quad City school districts participate in active shooter training
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott Community School District hosted the first Quad City Safety Symposium on Wednesday. More than fifteen local school districts participated in the day-long training that included presentations, drills, and active shooter simulation training. “The kids are all our kids. It doesn’t matter if they’re [from]...
KWQC
Section of Forest Grove Drive closed starting Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures. Forest Grove Drive will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday between International and Championship drives, according got the City of Bettendorf officials. Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path Interaction will also be closed.
KWQC
35th annual Tugfest underway through Saturday
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual bi-state competition that features a weekend full of music, great food, family-friendly activities, carnival rides, and the one-and-only tug of war across the Mighty Mississippi is running strong in LeClaire and Port Byron through Aug. 13. TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports from Tugfest...
KWQC
Niabi Zoo receives grant for new painted dog exhibit
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo was named a recipient of the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant that will fund a new Painted dog exhibit. The zoo called the new exhibit an important component of the Niabi Zoo Masterplan. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
East Moline receives nearly $24 million grant for downtown revitalization project
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of East Moline will receive nearly $24 million in federal infrastructure funding for its downtown revitalization project, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced Thursday. “On behalf of The City of East Moline, I would like to thank Congresswoman...
Comments / 0