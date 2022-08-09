ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Related
KWQC

Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man charged with stabbing two people in August 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday. Clinton County court records show Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. In exchange...
KWQC

East Moline police warn public of stolen checks

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Dixon, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Dixon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KWQC

Quad City school districts participate in active shooter training

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott Community School District hosted the first Quad City Safety Symposium on Wednesday. More than fifteen local school districts participated in the day-long training that included presentations, drills, and active shooter simulation training. “The kids are all our kids. It doesn’t matter if they’re [from]...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Section of Forest Grove Drive closed starting Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures. Forest Grove Drive will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday between International and Championship drives, according got the City of Bettendorf officials. Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path Interaction will also be closed.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

35th annual Tugfest underway through Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual bi-state competition that features a weekend full of music, great food, family-friendly activities, carnival rides, and the one-and-only tug of war across the Mighty Mississippi is running strong in LeClaire and Port Byron through Aug. 13. TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports from Tugfest...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Niabi Zoo receives grant for new painted dog exhibit

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo was named a recipient of the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant that will fund a new Painted dog exhibit. The zoo called the new exhibit an important component of the Niabi Zoo Masterplan. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made,...
COAL VALLEY, IL
