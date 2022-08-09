ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima News

The Container Store and Dormify partner for back-to-college

With their customers shopping for a more normal back-to-college experience this fall, two complementary retailers — The Container Store and online furniture and décor retailer Dormify — decided to partner for the season. Dormify has added back-to-college pop-ups inside 10 Container Stores, including its Dallas store, through...
