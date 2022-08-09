Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
"Prey" is the No. 1 premiere on Hulu; original "Predator" stars sing its praises
This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey" is out now on Hulu, and it is making serious waves. The new"Predator" prequel film takes place 300 years before the iconic 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and sees the alien hunter fightings warriors of the Comanche tribe of Native Americans on the Great Plains. At the story's heart is Naru (Amber Midthunder), an aspiring hunter with insane parkour skills and a loyal dog named Sarii who seeks to prove herself to her peers. But the strange presence Naru encounters in the forest proves far more deadly than expected.
Carson Daly Says He Thought He Was "Going To Die" At Woodstock '99
"It got insane, fast."
Salman Rushdie had started to believe his ‘life was normal again’
Salman Rushdie believed his life was “very normal again” and that fears of an attack were a thing of the past, he had told an interviewer just two weeks before he was stabbed on stage in New York on Friday. The novelist, who remained in hospital yesterday, was...
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
CBS3 SummerFest: Owner credits consistency as reason Uncle Bill's Pancake House is Jersey Shore staple
AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Call it a staple of a summer trip to the Jersey Shore. Whether you're in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Avalon, for many families, vacation wouldn't be complete without a stop at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.There's lots of options on the menu but, of course, patrons really flip for the pancakes."I like the energy of summer," Casey O'Hara, the owner, said.Follow the plates of pancakes and you'll find many happy faces."I don't know if it's because they're on vacation that they are super, super happy. This is a lot of people's, obviously, their happy place," O'Hara...
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
