KVOE
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect wanted on suspected bond revocation
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has unveiled the latest Felony Friday subject. Justin Yuranko, age 32, is wanted on three counts of suspected bond revocation. Details are pending. There is a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to Yuranko’s arrest and conviction. To submit tips, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Yuo can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
WIBW
Topeka man sentenced to prison for 2019 stabbing death of alleged bully
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his alleged bully’s stabbing death. Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, of Topeka, was sentenced to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for the 2019 murder of Raymond Smith.
WIBW
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
15-year-old Kansas boy injured after pickup rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Thursday in Saline County. A 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The boy...
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
KWCH.com
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.
WIBW
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
Former Kansas couple charged in connection with 2010 killing of Wichita college student
The former Wichita couple were extradited to Kansas from Simpsonville, South Carolina.
kfdi.com
Wichita woman convicted in son’s death to return to prison
A Wichita woman who was convicted in the 2018 death of her two-month-old son has been ordered to return to prison for a parole violation. A Sedgwick County judge ordered a 120-day sanction in the Kansas Department of Corrections for 42-year-old Christy Rollings, and that will be followed by 12 months of probation.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials have arrested one suspect who is believed to have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd....
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
‘Killed for nothing’: Dad of slain AutoZone worker rejects shooter’s apology at sentencing
Nicholas Blue’s father told the court Thursday that, in his eyes, the man who gunned down his son was only sorry that he got caught.
Kansas man, sister-in-law accused of selling drugs
OSAGE COUNTY —The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department have created a joint task force to help eradicate the use and sale of narcotics in our communities, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. On Tuesday afternoon, the task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at...
WIBW
More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle. We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents. Eichelberger...
WIBW
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police surrounded an apartment complex to locate a suspect they said had barricaded themselves inside. Several units were posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield Wednesday afternoon. TPD said around 1:45 p.m. officers were in the 1000 block of SW Garfield looking for...
KVOE
Osage City residents arrested on suspected drug activity
Two Osage City residents have been jailed on suspicion of drug-related activity. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says deputies and Osage City Police officers did a search warrant at 714 Market in Osage City on Tuesday afternoon. Afterward, 62-year-old Tammy Kendall was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. Shane Kendall, 46, was arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
News Channel Nebraska
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
WIBW
Salina man behind bars on $107K+ bond on probation violation, failure to appear
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a total bond worth more than $107,000 for violations of his probation and failing to appear before the court. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
