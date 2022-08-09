ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 4

Related
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Ema#Co Founder
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid-19 cases are at a high level once again as experts warn the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the infections following the emergence of new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.While the infection rate remains a concern, hospitalisations do now appear to be falling from their peak of 14,044 on 18 July, providing grounds for cautious optimism.But despite the recent alarming resurgence of cases, the UK government has not imposed any new restrictions nor reinstated free lateral flow tests or mandatory face masks in public spaces. The last remaining restrictions were repealed by prime minister Boris Johnson in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy