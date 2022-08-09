Read full article on original website
Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Disclose Their Favorite Variety From Fresh Vine Wine - Exclusive
If you could pick any wine to be your favorite, which kind would it be? Seeing as it feels like the whole internet is vacationing in Europe right now, you might be thinking of Italy's Chardonnay or France's Merlot — although Aperol spritzes are sure taking the world by storm this summer. No matter your drink of choice, there are two celebrities that are particularly known to wind (or wine) down with a glass and some gossip.
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death. "The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating....
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Eva Longoria Reveals Her Secret To Avoiding Hunger During A Red Carpet Event - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Eva Longoria is a veteran when it comes to walking the red carpet — the actress has appeared in dozens of television shows and movies, like "Desperate Housewives" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." Longoria also works behind the camera as a producer and director, which means she's attended many events for her various projects. While promoting the 2022 Pillsbury Bake-Off that ends on August 14, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that getting ready for these red carpets can take multiple hours, which can leave her feeling very hungry.
Carson Daly Says He Thought He Was "Going To Die" At Woodstock '99
"It got insane, fast."
"Prey" is the No. 1 premiere on Hulu; original "Predator" stars sing its praises
This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey" is out now on Hulu, and it is making serious waves. The new"Predator" prequel film takes place 300 years before the iconic 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and sees the alien hunter fightings warriors of the Comanche tribe of Native Americans on the Great Plains. At the story's heart is Naru (Amber Midthunder), an aspiring hunter with insane parkour skills and a loyal dog named Sarii who seeks to prove herself to her peers. But the strange presence Naru encounters in the forest proves far more deadly than expected.
Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack
It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
How Monty's Good Burger Built Its Success With Unlikely Ingredients
As anyone growing a business would know, word-of-mouth marketing goes a long way. Sure, you can invest in big-budget commercials and highway billboards, but there's nothing that lends credibility to the quality of a good or service like the approval of trusted peers. Then there are the unsponsored endorsements of...
Trader Joe's New Lemonade Flavor Is Turning Heads
If there's anything Trader Joe's can promise its customers, it's that they will never get bored of the foods the grocery store chain has to offer. With a constant influx of new releases, limited edition treats, seasonal items, and the chain's wellness-centered products, there is always something to look forward to when you embark on your regular grocery trip, no matter the time of the year.
The Unexpected Product Junior's Cheesecake Fans Can Now Buy
If you live in New York City — or if you've ever even visited the Big Apple — there's a good chance you're familiar with Junior's Cheesecake. Maybe you've eaten a slice of the "world famous" dessert or maybe you've just walked by one of its five locations in NYC. Regardless, Junior's has been an institution in the city since it first opened its doors in 1950.
The Canola Oil Substitute Bobby Flay Swears By
Bobby Flay is well known for his grill prowess. Flay has even been labeled as Food Network's go-to guy for this method of cooking thanks to his series "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Grill It." Let's face it, if there is a celebrity chef who makes us want to have a backyard barbecue, it's Bobby Flay — the guy knows his way around just about any cut of meat you can think of. But over the years, Flay's eating habits have evolved. He shared with Men's Journal that back in 1991, he worked long hours and when he got off work he feasted. Flay explained, "Our routine was to go to Blue Ribbon Brasserie and eat four courses and drink a few bottles of wine. That's, like, a really bad idea to do for a long time."
