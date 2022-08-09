ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023

Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen moves to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
MLB
Popculture

Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video

MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball

Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

‘They are going to stay until the last out’: Franmil Reyes gets real on Cubs’ fans after getting DFA’d by Guardians

Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians last week. The Chicago Cubs pounced at the opportunity to add the 27-year old power threat. Reyes is set to join the Cubs and met with the Chicago media on Tuesday. He discussed a number of topics with reporters. However, it was his response about the Cubs’ fanbase that stuck out, via Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
MILWAUKEE, WI

