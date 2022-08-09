Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO