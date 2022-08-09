Read full article on original website
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This
The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
theScore
Keith Hernandez asks not to cover Phillies games: They're 'not up to it'
Keith Hernandez doesn't want to show up when he believes the opponent won't either. The New York Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP said he asked SNY to exempt him from covering games against the Philadelphia Phillies because he dislikes watching them, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "As...
theScore
Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
Dodgers: LA Adds Baltimore Orioles Infielder onto 40-man Roster
The Dodgers added some depth to their ranks with a surprise pickup of Orioles infielder Rylan Bannon.
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen moves to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
MLB・
Popculture
Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video
MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
Video: Cameron Maybin goes viral for suggestive remark during Yankees broadcast
Cameron Maybin is in the middle of his first season as a color commentator for the YES Network, and it may be safe to say that the former MLB outfielder still needs to work on his new craft. During the bottom of the second inning of the New York Yankees’...
Yardbarker
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
‘They are going to stay until the last out’: Franmil Reyes gets real on Cubs’ fans after getting DFA’d by Guardians
Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians last week. The Chicago Cubs pounced at the opportunity to add the 27-year old power threat. Reyes is set to join the Cubs and met with the Chicago media on Tuesday. He discussed a number of topics with reporters. However, it was his response about the Cubs’ fanbase that stuck out, via Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian.
Giants GM makes admission about his Juan Soto trade offer
The San Francisco Giants were interested in a Juan Soto trade, but clearly never got close to an agreement with the Washington Nationals. General manager Farhan Zaidi thinks he knows why, at least in part. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Giants Talk” podcast, Zaidi admitted it was...
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
