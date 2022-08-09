ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marika Women’s Sophia High Rise Tummy Control Bootleg Legging

Our essential tummy-control pants are perfect for any activity! These flattering workout pants have a power mesh-lined curved waistband for extra tummy control. The duo-flex fabric allows for four-way stretch and makes these pants both breathable and durable. They feature princess seams for a flattering, shape-enhancing look. These pants are semi-fitted with a boot-cut leg opening. Try them as yoga pants!
Womens Plus Size Summer Tunic Tops Cold Shoulder Tee Ruffle Short Sleeve

The fabric is 95% rayon and 5% spandex. The soft and skin-friendly fabric makes you more comfortable, and the loose style is lighter. The hem of this plus size tops can be hung down naturally, relaxed and comfortable, especially suitable for summer wear, making you cooler.The round neck, cold shoulder and lotus leaf sleeve style makes you more charming. This plus size womens tops will make you a bright spot in the crowd and increase the chance of returning a lot.
Women’s Classic Solid Biker Jacket Zip up Crop Bomber Jacket

Size: Please refer to our size measurement (not Amazon) Fabric: Lightweight material, windproof but not warm-keeping, the lining is soft, feel great on your skin. Design: Stand Collar, Ribbed Trim, Zip Front, Bomber Jacket, Solid, Outwear Coat. Pairs perfectly with jeans and tee shirt or hoodie pullover, suitable for travelling / holiday/ casual / outdoor activity.
#Running Shorts#Polyester#Spandex#Waistband
Women’s Lightweight Running Shorts High Waist Quick Dry Gym Shorts

Material Fabric: The Main Fabric Made from Polyamide & Spandex Fabric, Bottom Leg Fabric Made from 90% Polyester 10% Spandex Which Will Keep You Cool and Comfortable When You Exercise. Lightweight & Quick Dry Shorts: Athletic Shorts for Women, They Wick Sweat and Dry Really Fast to Keep You Cool,...
Us Weekly

Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
Footwear News

Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots

Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding  written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
Womens Plus Size Surplice Top – Cute Self Belted Peplum Wrap Tops

This top features a very sexy deep V-Neck which helps you show off those plus size curves. Perfectly Covers the belly without being too tight, helps keep the top loose and free for that Peplum look. This top is a perfect Casual Top for work, errands, or date night. Machine...
Womens Plus Size Bodycon Wrap Dress V Neck Ruffle

Feature:Plus Size/High Waist/Slim Fit/Ruffle Short Sleeve /Front Split Dress/Ruched Dress/Asymmetrical Hem/Sexy Formal Dress/Summer Wrap Dress/ BodyconDress for Wedding Guest. Seasons: The elegant cocktail dress is an indispensable piece in summer for a glamorous look.It can also be worn in spring, fall and winter by pairing with coats. Matching: With simple...
Womens Yoga Sweatpants Bootcut Loose Comfy Lounge Wide Leg Pants

MATERIAL –90%Polyester and 10%Spandex, which makes the pants non-see-through, ultra soft, breathable and durable. Sarin Mathews yoga pants are all made from the highest quality fabric, comfy stretch & very durable to keep you cool, dry & comfortable as you work out. They can retain the shape perfectly even after multiple washed and dried.
In Style

An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon

There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon.
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Beats the Heat in Puff-Sleeved Dress and Wrapped Toe-Loop Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit took a turn for the bohemian — complete with fittingly sharp sandals. The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Saturday afternoon for a matinee showing of the play, wearing a breezy off-white minidress. The piece featured a drawstring waist with a side tie that created a ruched texture, as well as large puffed sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hough finished her outfit with diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace, gold bangle bracelet and rings. She also accessorized with oversized tinted aviator sunglasses, as well...
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Works Up a Sweat in Black Athletic Wear and Brooks Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Garner shared her intense workout routine on social media. Garner shared a fast-paced video with her 2.9 million TikTok followers on Aug. 1, impressing fans with her agile movements and jumping-heavy workout. Last we saw Garner, the actress was pictured in her garden, harvesting veggies and fruits in  a light summer dress. “The Adam Project” actress always aims to give fans an authentic glimpse into her daily life, whether she’s gardening or sweating off the stress of the day. The caption for Garner’s latest workout video is set to Beyonce’s “Move” and the caption...
