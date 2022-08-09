Read full article on original website
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Former Bangor Weatherman Discovers Something New While On-Air
According to WABI TV, a former Bangor meteorologist has gone viral after he made an interesting discovery while on air. Greg Dutra, who worked at WABI between 2007 and 2009, recently made the leap to the ABC affiliate in Chicago. Several days ago, he found out, while he was on the air, that his weather map was touch sensitive.
Steven Tyler Is Ready to Perform in New England
In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour. Back in late May, Steven Tyler entered a rehab program...
