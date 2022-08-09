Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment
A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man, 54, dies after townhouse fire in Burtonsville
This story was updated at 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2022, to include additional information. A 54-year-old man died following a fire Thursday morning at a townhouse in Burtonsville, according to authorities. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service posted on Twitter shortly before 11 a.m. that a fire occurred in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police investigating three racist graffiti incidents in Montgomery County
Police investigating three racist graffiti incidents in Montgomery County. Montgomery County police are now investigating three separate incidents where anti-Semitic graffitti was found. Two were in Bethesda, and one was in Kensington. This week, police found antisemitic writing on the footbridge off of Fleming Local Park in the 9900 block...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man injured after being ‘struck with unknown object’ in downtown Silver Spring
A man was injured after being struck with an “unknown object” in downtown Silver Spring Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 9:30 p.m. for the report of an assault, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Beat. Durham said the victim was struck with an “unknown object,” but did not have additional details.
bethesdamagazine.com
Neighbors want to know what will happen with Bethesda tunnel digger’s house
Residents of a Bethesda neighborhood are still waiting to find out the fate of a house owned by a millionaire stock trader who was convicted of manslaughter after a man died in a basement fire while helping to dig tunnels under the home. Daniel Beckwitt, now 31, dug the tunnels...
bethesdamagazine.com
Drag Queen Story Hour resumes Saturday at Brookside Gardens
Drag Queen Story Hour will return Saturday morning to Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. Part of an international program, Drag Queen Story Hour brings performers into libraries, schools and bookstores to read stories to children. The event captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and provide queer...
bethesdamagazine.com
Small Bites: Amazon Fresh to ‘open soon’ in Chevy Chase Lake
Amazon Fresh signage indicates it will be ‘open soon’ in Chevy Chase Lake. Amazon Fresh signage is posted for the grocery store that is set to open in the Chevy Chase Lake development. The white and green sign adorns the top of the entrance, and there is signage in the windows with the words “open soon” accompanied by photos of bananas.
bethesdamagazine.com
Outgoing WSSC Water leader calls utility ‘organization in crisis’
Outgoing WSSC Water leader calls utility ‘organization in crisis’. The outgoing leader of Maryland’s largest water utility is seeking the resignation of two members of the utility’s board, saying WSSC Water is an “organization in crisis.” [Washington Post]. Silver Spring biotech names new CEO. Silver...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County receives ‘Triple-A’ bond rating for 50th straight year
Montgomery County leaders announced Friday the county has maintained its “Triple-A” bond rating for 2022 from the three major Wall Street bond ratings agencies. County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Council Member Nancy Navarro, chair of the council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy committee, said in a news release that the retention of the bond rating reflects the county’s adherence to sound fiscal policies — especially as county leaders have dealt with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
bethesdamagazine.com
Boil water advisory affects 2,200 in Cabin John area
About 2,200 customers in the Cabin John and Glen Echo areas are being asked to boil water before use after a water main break. WSSC Water said Thursday night’s break, along MacArthur Boulevard, caused the system to lose pressure, which increases the risk of contamination in the water. The boil water advisory is “precautionary,” the company said, but should be followed until the advisory is lifted.
bethesdamagazine.com
Downtown Bethesda project calls for mixed-use building with 350 apartments
A proposed development project in downtown Bethesda would replace an office building and parking lot with a 10-story, mixed-use building with about 350 apartments, according to project plans filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board this week. The plans for a property at 4405 East West Highway were submitted by...
bethesdamagazine.com
From funnel cakes to Ferris wheels, county ag fair offers fun for all
August’s warm weather, an abundance of carnival rides and the smell of kettle popcorn and roasted turkey legs wafting in the air can only mean one thing: the return of the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. The Montgomery County Agricultural Center’s 73rd annual fair opens Friday and will run through...
bethesdamagazine.com
105 townhomes proposed in Rockville
A new development project submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Board would bring more than 100 townhomes to Rockville. Missing Middle Jefferson LLC submitted plans last month to the county Planning Board to demolish a vacant office building at 2115 East Jefferson St. and replace it with 105 townhomes. The...
bethesdamagazine.com
More than 100 provisional ballots still need to be reviewed, elections official says
This story was updated at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 12, 2022, to include further comments. It was updated again at 10:40 a.m. The county’s Board of Elections announced Thursday night that it had discovered more than 100 provisional ballots that had remained unreviewed after the July 19 primary election. According...
