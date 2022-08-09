Read full article on original website
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”
Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road
The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce
The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years
An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
Fun, Food & Farms! You Are Invited To CCE Oneida’s Annual Banquet
Here's a fun annual event that will quickly get you up-to-date with everything going on agriculturally in Oneida County. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting their Annual Meeting and Stakeholders Banquet this fall. They plan to hold it on Thursday, October 27th at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.
A New And Exciting Bookstore For The Kids Is Now Open In Rome New York
You and your kids will have more options for books in the City of Rome New York. Circle Time Books and More is now open for business. They are located at 401 North James street in Rome. According to their website, their hours of operation currently are Tuesday through Friday 2PM - 6PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM, and they are closed on Sunday and Monday.
Symbol Of America’s Freedom Rescued From Cooperstown, New York Area
When I say "Eagle", what comes to mind? Is it that the band from Los Angeles that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998? Is it a song by the Steve Miller Band? Or is it that proud bird that flies in the air and represents what's great about America?
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field
One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate
PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
Deal or No Deal? Pick Right Case & Win Big When New Live Tour Comes to CNY
Feeling lucky? Pick the right case or break the banker and win big when the Deal or No Deal tour comes to Central New York. For the first time, Deal or No Deal is hitting the road. The tour is based on the popular game show hosted by Howie Mandell. It gives fans the chance to pick the winning case or make a deal with the banker – just like on TV. Random audience members are chosen at each live show to compete on-stage against the banker in their own game. That could be you when the tour stops in Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
This Central New York City Has Ranked #1 For Highest Childhood Poverty in USA
I have so many friends who are parents currently and although I am not a parent myself, I know how hard parenting is. It's not something that comes with a handbook, which is often something you hear many say as they embark on the journey of parenthood. You hear scenarios...
