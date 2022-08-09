ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Big Frog 104

15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
BOUCKVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Utica, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
Big Frog 104

Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”

Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road

The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years

An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
ROME, NY
Entertainment
Big Frog 104

A New And Exciting Bookstore For The Kids Is Now Open In Rome New York

You and your kids will have more options for books in the City of Rome New York. Circle Time Books and More is now open for business. They are located at 401 North James street in Rome. According to their website, their hours of operation currently are Tuesday through Friday 2PM - 6PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM, and they are closed on Sunday and Monday.
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate

PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Deal or No Deal? Pick Right Case & Win Big When New Live Tour Comes to CNY

Feeling lucky? Pick the right case or break the banker and win big when the Deal or No Deal tour comes to Central New York. For the first time, Deal or No Deal is hitting the road. The tour is based on the popular game show hosted by Howie Mandell. It gives fans the chance to pick the winning case or make a deal with the banker – just like on TV. Random audience members are chosen at each live show to compete on-stage against the banker in their own game. That could be you when the tour stops in Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
VERONA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

