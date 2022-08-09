Read full article on original website
MLB News: Fans React to Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension News
Baseball Twitter sounded off after the surprising news that Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the rest of the season and beyond due to a 80-game suspension.
How should the White Sox handle shortstop with Tim Anderson out?
Editor's Note: "How Should the White Sox Handle Shortstop with Tim Anderson Out?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Joe Kelly leaves game with "lightheadedness"
White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly left the seventh inning of Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals with "lightheadedness." Kelly came in relief for Dylan Cease after Cease allowed one run through six innings. He allowed a walk and one hit before leaving the game with the trainer. He walked out under his own power. Jose Ruiz came in for Kelly and let up three runs.
Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
It's been a rough go this season for the Cubs. With what's left of the 2016 World Series team, the Cubs are trying their best to produce a successful product on the field while rebuilding the roster. So far, this season's results have reflected this. The team holds a 45-65...
Field of Dreams win extra meaningful for Madrigal, Smyly
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Whether or not Nick Madrigal was traded last summer, he couldn’t have played in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery. But the White Sox traded him to the Cubs, and for the last year Madrigal has been budding with anticipation.
How Fields looked in Bears' preseason opener vs. Chiefs
CHICAGO -- It was only one preseason game. Eighteen snaps, to be specific. But Justin Fields showcased why the 2022 season has to be all about him and his development as the Bears' franchise quarterback. The first-string offense, as a whole, was a tough watch. In three series, that group...
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023
Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease
Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
2022 Field of Dreams Game guide
Following its 2021 inauguration, Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is back. Though Cincinnati will be this year’s home team, fans shouldn’t expect a completely red stadium. This historic event reflecting the beloved cinematic masterpiece will be bursting with Reds and Cubs fans. The 2021 Field...
Zack Greinke helps Royals beat Dylan Cease, White Sox 5-3
Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. The...
Tim Anderson undergoes successful surgery on finger
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson underwent successful surgery to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, according to the team. His timeline to return still remains around the six week frame. Anderson injured his finger on a check swing from an at-bat against the...
Griffeys have a catch before Field of Dreams Game
What’s more nostalgic than playing catch with your dad?. Ken Griffey Jr. got to do that early in his big league career, and he got to share another sentimental moment with his dad at the Field of Dreams. As part of pregame festivities before Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game...
White Sox starter Dylan Cease looks to stay hot against Royals
That Dylan Cease All-Star Game snub looks worse by the day, with the Chicago White Sox right-hander still sporting a sub-2.00 ERA while in the midst of a five-game hot streak in advance of his next outing Thursday. Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA) will conclude the White Sox's four-game road series...
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Ricketts: 'We plan to be very active again this offseason'
The Cubs' past two years can be described as overwhelming, tiresome and emotional. The team traded away their three biggest stars -- Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez -- in one clean sweep before last season's deadline. Many expected Ian Happ and Willson Contreras to be moved before this year's deadline but trades never came to pass.
Cairo Santos highlights 'sandy' field conditions at Soldier Field
Leave it to the Bears to dig a hole for themselves. Literally. After the weekend's Elton John concert at Soldier Field, the grass was left looking dead and riddled with holes. It looks like someone shut the water off for a few weeks. That would make for a pretty comical...
Twitter reacts to Field of Dreams Harry Caray hologram
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — MLB's Field of Dreams game is a night full of nostalgia for fans and players alike that brings out memories of baseball from years past. That nostalgia also includes Harry Caray — apparently. FOX and the Field of Dreams — seemingly in an attempt to...
Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'
Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. “The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive...
