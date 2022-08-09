ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Kelly leaves game with "lightheadedness"

White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly left the seventh inning of Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals with "lightheadedness." Kelly came in relief for Dylan Cease after Cease allowed one run through six innings. He allowed a walk and one hit before leaving the game with the trainer. He walked out under his own power. Jose Ruiz came in for Kelly and let up three runs.
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023

Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Franmil Reyes
How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease

Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
2022 Field of Dreams Game guide

Following its 2021 inauguration, Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is back. Though Cincinnati will be this year’s home team, fans shouldn’t expect a completely red stadium. This historic event reflecting the beloved cinematic masterpiece will be bursting with Reds and Cubs fans. The 2021 Field...
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Ricketts: 'We plan to be very active again this offseason'

The Cubs' past two years can be described as overwhelming, tiresome and emotional. The team traded away their three biggest stars -- Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez -- in one clean sweep before last season's deadline. Many expected Ian Happ and Willson Contreras to be moved before this year's deadline but trades never came to pass.
Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'

Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
