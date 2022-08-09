Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
Dallas County grand jury declines to indict paramedic who beat homeless man in 2019
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury has declined to indict a former Dallas paramedic who kicked and hit an unarmed man while he was down. The Dallas County DA's office confirmed Friday afternoon the grand jury declined to indict the man, 46-year-old Brad Alan Cox, on the felony charge of injury to a disabled person.
Man jailed over July murder in east Dallas
A man is now behind bars in Dallas where a man was gunned down last month on Florence Street near Good Latimer. Police have been looking for Alexander Trujillo since July 26th when Xavier Yvanez was found dead
dallasexpress.com
Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested
The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound
FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Man convicted of slaying his 2 teenage daughters near Dallas-area hotel in 2008, prosecutors say
The sisters and their mother fled their home to escape their father. About a week later, they were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel in 2008.
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
fox4news.com
Attempted kidnapping at 'Meet the Teacher Night' in North Richland Hills stopped by parent
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Police are crediting an observant parent with stopping an attempted kidnapping at "Meet the Teacher Night" at a school in North Richland Hills. This happened Tuesday evening, at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH. During "Meet the Teacher Night," a mother noticed 31-year-old Kevin...
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
One person killed in west Dallas shooting
One person has been killed in a West Dallas shooting and the killer is still on the run. The fatal shots were fired just before 7 p.m. Thursday in West Dallas. Police were called to a stretch of Leesburg Street
dpdbeat.com
Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary
Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
'I Was Scared': Texas Home's Security Cam Exposes Vandals
"I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat..."
fox4news.com
Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
dallasexpress.com
Second Suspect in Dallas Double Murder Still at Large
Dallas police recently identified a second suspect in June’s double homicide at a Northeast apartment, but the man remains at large and is being sought by police. The investigation into the murders took a twist on Friday, August 5, when police identified a second suspect allegedly connected to the June murder of a couple. Police alleged Infant Johnson, 23, shot and killed the victims.
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug
IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet. The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
