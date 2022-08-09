ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
inForney.com

Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
FORNEY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yaser Said
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary

Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
fox4news.com

Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler

IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Second Suspect in Dallas Double Murder Still at Large

Dallas police recently identified a second suspect in June’s double homicide at a Northeast apartment, but the man remains at large and is being sought by police. The investigation into the murders took a twist on Friday, August 5, when police identified a second suspect allegedly connected to the June murder of a couple. Police alleged Infant Johnson, 23, shot and killed the victims.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug

IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet. The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy