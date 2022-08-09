ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

abc57.com

Man accused of firearm, drug possession following altercation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested on firearm and drug possession charges following an altercation early Thursday morning, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:29 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Malcolm Street for a domestic violence call. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told the...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. Auto theft was reported. Value of $15,000. 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. A purse was stolen from a vehicle....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Warsaw, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Deputy, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Courts: Man gets 20 years for toddler’s ripped apart heart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday in connection to the death of a child whose heart was ripped in two last year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Shaquille S. Rowe, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jury Finds Wooldridge Guilty On All Five Charges, Including Murder

WARSAW — After about 2 1/2 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Vickie L. Wooldridge guilty of murdering Matthew A. Lucas. Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Victim Stabbed More Than 30 Times, Witness Testifies

WARSAW — The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a murder trial in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:41 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, East Center Street, west of Lincoln Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Danny L. Smith, 74, Robb Road, Warsaw; and Andree R. Beckham, 19, South Sandal Court, Warsaw. Smith’s and Beckham’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Six Witnesses Testify In Warsaw Murder Trial

WARSAW — Thirteen jury members were selected and six witnesses testified during the first day of a four-day jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Driver on Meth Arrested

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sheriff’s Merit Board Hears Details About Barricade Incident

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in which a man had barricaded himself in an attic. KCSO Sgt. Travis Shively provided that information at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. He noted that Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes had asked him to mention it at the meeting.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Starke County man arrested on suspicion of child molestation

A man in Starke County has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation and sexual misconduct. The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says the charges follow a weeks-long investigation into the allegations. Earlier this week, an arrest warrant was issued for Dalton Miller, 27, of LaCrosse. On Wednesday, Aug. 10,...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Woman Accused of Helping a Criminal

(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman could face time in prison for allegedly trying to help her boyfriend avoid the police. Annie Flores, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with assisting a criminal. According to court documents, officers went to a home in Wanatah...
WANATAH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hazardous Driver Nabbed by Police

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A Kingsford Heights man with a history of impaired driving was allegedly caught behind the wheel again on drugs. 57-year-old Philip Seger was arrested Thursday in Kingsford Heights. Police said it was almost dark, but he was driving without headlights, then he veered over the center...
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, IN
abc57.com

Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
ELKHART, IN

