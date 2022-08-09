Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Man accused of firearm, drug possession following altercation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested on firearm and drug possession charges following an altercation early Thursday morning, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:29 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Malcolm Street for a domestic violence call. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. Auto theft was reported. Value of $15,000. 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. A purse was stolen from a vehicle....
Woman sentenced for 2021 murder of boyfriend
A woman has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of her boyfriend in Dowagic.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Courts: Man gets 20 years for toddler’s ripped apart heart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday in connection to the death of a child whose heart was ripped in two last year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Shaquille S. Rowe, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while...
inkfreenews.com
Jury Finds Wooldridge Guilty On All Five Charges, Including Murder
WARSAW — After about 2 1/2 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Vickie L. Wooldridge guilty of murdering Matthew A. Lucas. Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
inkfreenews.com
Victim Stabbed More Than 30 Times, Witness Testifies
WARSAW — The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a murder trial in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
abc57.com
17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:41 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, East Center Street, west of Lincoln Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Danny L. Smith, 74, Robb Road, Warsaw; and Andree R. Beckham, 19, South Sandal Court, Warsaw. Smith’s and Beckham’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Six Witnesses Testify In Warsaw Murder Trial
WARSAW — Thirteen jury members were selected and six witnesses testified during the first day of a four-day jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Driver on Meth Arrested
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
inkfreenews.com
Sheriff’s Merit Board Hears Details About Barricade Incident
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in which a man had barricaded himself in an attic. KCSO Sgt. Travis Shively provided that information at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. He noted that Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes had asked him to mention it at the meeting.
abc57.com
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
95.3 MNC
Starke County man arrested on suspicion of child molestation
A man in Starke County has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation and sexual misconduct. The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says the charges follow a weeks-long investigation into the allegations. Earlier this week, an arrest warrant was issued for Dalton Miller, 27, of LaCrosse. On Wednesday, Aug. 10,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Woman Accused of Helping a Criminal
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman could face time in prison for allegedly trying to help her boyfriend avoid the police. Annie Flores, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with assisting a criminal. According to court documents, officers went to a home in Wanatah...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hazardous Driver Nabbed by Police
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A Kingsford Heights man with a history of impaired driving was allegedly caught behind the wheel again on drugs. 57-year-old Philip Seger was arrested Thursday in Kingsford Heights. Police said it was almost dark, but he was driving without headlights, then he veered over the center...
abc57.com
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
Comments / 0