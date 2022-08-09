OSHKOSH, Wis–14 people are displaced after a fire at an Oshkosh apartment building. It happened late last (Thursday) night at Court Tower in the 100-block of Court Street. Firefighters say a sprinkler system on the ninth floor put out a small fire. The water caused extensive damage to the ninth and eighth floors–along with apartments under the fire. No injuries were reported, and information about the cause was not released.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO