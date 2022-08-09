Read full article on original website
Fire at Court Tower apartments in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–14 people are displaced after a fire at an Oshkosh apartment building. It happened late last (Thursday) night at Court Tower in the 100-block of Court Street. Firefighters say a sprinkler system on the ninth floor put out a small fire. The water caused extensive damage to the ninth and eighth floors–along with apartments under the fire. No injuries were reported, and information about the cause was not released.
Missing Appleton man found and reunited with family
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton man has been found and reunited with his family. The Appleton Police Department shared on their Facebook page, that as of 7:15 Friday morning, “Psimon has been found and reunited with his family. Thank you to everyone who shared our post.”. No other...
Man dead after Green Lake County tactical situation
BERLIN, Wis. — A man is dead following a tactical situation in Green Lake County. Officers responded to a home in Berlin Wednesday morning after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was in her home and not supposed to be there. The man left the home and was later...
Charges filed in 30-year old double murder cold case in Waupaca County
WAUPACA, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against a Weyauwega man 30 years after the murders of a Waupaca County couple. Tony Haase is charged in Waupaca County Court with two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Haase was drunk when he stabbed Tanna Togstad and Timothy...
Brown County Jail inmate accused of murder-for-hire plot
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Brown County Jail inmate is accused of a murder-for-hire plot. Luis DeJesus-Gonzalez is charged with Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. According to the criminal complaint, DeJesus-Gonzalez said he was upset that his girlfriend didn’t sell the drugs he wanted her to in...
