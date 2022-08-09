ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

whby.com

Fire at Court Tower apartments in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–14 people are displaced after a fire at an Oshkosh apartment building. It happened late last (Thursday) night at Court Tower in the 100-block of Court Street. Firefighters say a sprinkler system on the ninth floor put out a small fire. The water caused extensive damage to the ninth and eighth floors–along with apartments under the fire. No injuries were reported, and information about the cause was not released.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Man dead after Green Lake County tactical situation

BERLIN, Wis. — A man is dead following a tactical situation in Green Lake County. Officers responded to a home in Berlin Wednesday morning after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was in her home and not supposed to be there. The man left the home and was later...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Missing Appleton man found and reunited with family

APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton man has been found and reunited with his family. The Appleton Police Department shared on their Facebook page, that as of 7:15 Friday morning, “Psimon has been found and reunited with his family. Thank you to everyone who shared our post.”. No other...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Nearly $5M raised in 2022 US Venture Open

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN — The 37th U.S. Venture Open raises nearly $5 million to help end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, who was a celebrity guest for this year’s event, tells Action 2 News that given his platform, giving back is important. LaFleur also says...
WISCONSIN STATE
Maplewood, WI
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Charges filed in 30-year old double murder cold case in Waupaca County

WAUPACA, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against a Weyauwega man 30 years after the murders of a Waupaca County couple. Tony Haase is charged in Waupaca County Court with two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Haase was drunk when he stabbed Tanna Togstad and Timothy...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

