Arkansas State

Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans and fire danger

By Alex Libby
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us.

Arkansas sees big improvements in fire danger and county burn bans

Last week much of Arkansas got heavy rain. This week the stormy pattern continues. Many locations saw a good soaking Monday with localized rain totals near 3″.

More rain is expected this week, so we can expect even more improvement in our fire danger and drought conditions.

Here are the latest county burn bans and fire danger maps.

