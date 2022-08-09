ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fori_0hAaqcA000

Click here to read the full article.

After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring ?  The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.”

Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was the inspiration for the 2021 movie, King Richard, which starred Will Smith as Richard and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena respectively. She has been the face of tennis ever since winning the 1999 U.S. Open. She became one of the most well-known tennis players today with 23 Grand Slam Championships—two championships away from beating Margaret Court’s record, and won multiple gold medals at the Olympics. However, with a family and growing business venture, Serena wants to focus on the things that are close to her.

“There is no happiness in this topic for me,” she wrote in her Vogue essay. “I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

Why did Serena Williams retire?

In her September 2022 cover of Vogue , Serena Williams discussed the hard decision of putting her tennis career behind her. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” she said. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.” Serena married Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and together they have a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who is usually referred to Olympia. She confirmed her desire to expand her family. “These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.”

In her essay, she described the time that she spent with her daughter during her time as a tennis player on the court caring for her, and how she would do anything for Olympia even outside of her tennis career. “In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me. This past year, while I was recovering from a hamstring injury, I got to pick her up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her. The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia.”

Despite her love for tennis as a sport, she realized that she can’t do parenting and being a professional athlete at the same time. “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she gushed. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Serena is also closely monitoring her business, Serena Ventures, which she founded while investing nine years ago. “Every morning, I’m so excited to walk downstairs to my office and jump onto Zooms and start reviewing decks of companies we’re considering investing in. We’re a small but growing firm of six people scattered between Florida, where I mainly live, Texas, and California. I started investing nine years ago, and I really fell in love with early stage, whether it’s pre-seed funding, where you’re investing in just an idea, or seed, where the idea has already been turned into a product.” With both aspects of her life taking hold, it became very clear to Serena that she will have to end her professional tennis career this year.

When will Serena Williams retire?

In the article, Serena announced that she will retire after competing in the 2022 U.S. Open , which begins on August 29, 2022, in New York City. If she wins, this will mark her 24th Grand Slam, in which she will tie with record-holder Margaret Court. “I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, ‘See ya!’ I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words.”

Though she remains one of the greatest tennis players of all time, she wants her legacy to be more than tennis, and she’s just getting started. “Over the years, I hope that people come to think of me as symbolizing something bigger than tennis. I admire Billie Jean because she transcended her sport. I’d like it to be: Serena is this and she’s that and she was a great tennis player and she won those slams.”

King Richard is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Black and White: The Way I See It by Richard Williams

Buy: ‘The Way I See It’ by Richard Williams $14.69

For more about Serena and Venus Williams, read their father Richard Williams’ 2017 memoir, Black and White: The Way I See It . The book follows Richard’s life from his impoverished childhood in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 1940s to the father of two of the greatest tennis players of all time: Serena and Venus Williams. . “I still feel really close to my father,” Serena says in the book. “We have a great relationship. There is an appreciation. There is a closeness because of what we’ve been through together, and a respect.” Black and White: The Way I See it is described as a story about how a “self-made man” with an “indomitable spirit” made it all possible for himself and his family.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0hAaqcA000

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Margaret Court
Person
Alexis Ohanian
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Crop Top and Shorts Are a Tribute to Her Fiancé

Simone Biles posted a snap on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, showing off a red, white, and blue outfit with the word "Texans" emblazoned across her chest and captioning the pic, "doing something fun." And while said "fun" isn't explained any further, we can't help but think it has something to do with her fiancé. Her soon-to-be-husband, Jonathan Owens, is, of course, a player on the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Tennis Players
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Tom Brady Is Taking a Surprise Break from the Buccaneers & When He’s Coming Back

After a surprise announcement that he would be taking a break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many football fans are asking: what’s wrong with Tom Brady? On August 11, 2022, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would be taking a break during training and the first two games of the pre-season. “Tom has been excused today. He’ll be taking—he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee,” he said referring to the second preseason game on August 20, “He’s going to deal with some personal things.” This marks the first time Brady is taking a break as a starter other than the...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy