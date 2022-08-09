ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Giudice Says He’s Happy For Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas; His Kids Haven’t Said Anything Bad About Louie “Despite Rumors”

By Justin S
 4 days ago
Well, it’s official. The state of New Jersey officially has a new king and queen now that Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas have tied the knot. Love was in the air over the weekend for The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s OG — the hair was big , the crown was sparkly, and there wasn’t a prenup in sight . And although Joe Giudice was at home watching the big day through Instagram like the rest of us, he’s speaking out with some positive words to share for his ex-wife amid her big day.

“I’m very happy for Teresa,” Joe told People . He later posted a picture on Instagram showing his four daughters in their pink bridesmaids’ dresses.

He told the outlet, “My kids haven’t said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what’s true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy.”

It’s refreshing to hear that Joe values his daughters’ opinions concerning Louie because those rumors about him certainly raised some red flags for everyone following along. If there are any other rumors or gossip to be spread about him, trust that we’ll find out eventually, and Margaret Josephs will probably be the first to break the news.

Despite all of the noise, Joe has been supportive of Teresa and Louie since the beginning of their relationship. However, like the rest of the world, he was slightly concerned about how fast things moved . Last year, after hearing the news of their engagement, he said, “I think they moved a bit quick into this romance, but I’m glad she found her true love and wish them all the best.”

For most, it would be challenging to watch your ex fall in love with someone else while you’re deported from the United States. But, if you think Juicy Joe is sitting around feeling sad about Teresa starting this new chapter with Louie , think again. He’s living it up in the Bahamas, dating, and working on launching a legal consulting firm .

He told People , “Work is good, and yes, I’m dating. Very happy.”

Joe is happy. Teresa is happy. Louie is happy. What more can we ask for? Teresa has even said that Joe and Louie get along and like each other , and they went out for a family dinner while visiting the Bahamas. So, it sounds like they’re one big happy Italian family, and for once in a very long time, there’s no drama, no court dates, just love.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT TERESA AND JOE’S RELATIONSHIP TODAY? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT JOE IS SO SUPPORTIVE OF TERESA’S NEW LIFE?

[Photo Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort]

The post Joe Giudice Says He’s Happy For Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas; His Kids Haven’t Said Anything Bad About Louie “Despite Rumors” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

