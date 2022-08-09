ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Charges dismissed against former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The case against a former gubernatorial candidate who was arrested following allegations of rape and kidnapping has been dismissed.

In August of 2021, the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating an alleged rape and kidnapping.

The alleged victim told investigators that she had been attacked by 60-year-old Paul Tay, who was campaigning for governor.

Tay was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to online court records, a Tulsa County District Court judge dismissed all of the charges against Tay at the request of the state.

Tay says that he plans to run in the Tulsa mayoral race in 2024.

Comments / 3

Darrell Bunyard
4d ago

This is the 3rd article about this incident I've read and I'm having a hard time understanding why the accusing party hasn't been arrested for false declaration, defamation, filing false police report, providing false information, and all the other charges that would be filed against anyone else? Something doesn't sit right with all this. J.M.O. 🤷🏽‍♂️💯

Reply
9
Serena Buckner
4d ago

sounds like "me too movement" is being misused as a weapon. she should be charged with falsifying report

Reply
7
 

