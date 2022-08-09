ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Gives Shout Out To “Chosen Family” As Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Skip Her Wedding To Luis Ruelas

By Kim Stempel
 4 days ago
Will there ever be peace between squabbling Real Housewives of New Jersey siblings Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice ?  This franchise prizes family relationships more than any other show. And this RHONJ family is in tatters .

Joe cannot tolerate Teresa’s ex-husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice . Juicy was a deplorable husband to Teresa . There is so much bad blood that Joe accused Juicy of putting his mother, Antonia Gorga , in an early grave . Teresa backed up Juicy .

Even Teresa’s daughters with Juicy weighed in on the family drama. Gia Giudice called out her uncle for being “disrespectful.”

At the season 12 reunion, Melissa and Teresa decided to stop being fake for the cameras. These two ladies don’t hang out off-camera , and they aren’t friends.

During the RHONJ reunion , Teresa called Joe “a bitch,” and he called her a “moron.” Then Joe stormed offstage, embracing his inner New Jersey Housewife.

Teresa and Luis Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in an extravagant outdoor ceremony at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens New Jersey on Saturday, August 6, 2022. But there were two guests from the bride’s family that were missing. That’s right, Melissa and Joe didn’t attend .

According to Page Six , an insider claimed that “there was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” The source added that the Gorgas were invited to the nuptials. Another source alleged that the falling out occurred because Teresa was spreading rumors about Joe and Melissa that could “cause drama” in their relationship. Allegedly, there are also problems between Louie and Joe. This is bringing back memories of Strippergate .

Melissa found out that she wouldn’t be part of Teresa’s bridal party while watching Teresa on Watch What Happens Live . “I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal at all,” Teresa later remarked .

But it was certainly a big deal to Joe , who slammed his sister for not respecting him and excluding his wife from the wedding party.

Joe took to his Instagram Stories to shade his sister on her wedding day . Joe posted a photo with Melissa and her family. “Blood doesn’t make you family,” Joe wrote over the photo. Melissa also got in on the act and posted a video of the group dancing to her Instagram Stories. “God blessed me with an amazing family,” she wrote.

During their wedding celebration, Louie took the mic to thank their guests for coming. Brands by Bravo on Instagram shared a TikTok filmed by Caroline Rauseo . Caroline, who joined RHONJ for Season 12, wrote “Famiglia” with a heart, “#chosefamily,” and “We love you @teresagiudice & @louiearuelas” over the photo.

RELATED: Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice

“I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa , your friends, your family, new friends, old friends, friends that resurfaced,” Louie stated. Teresa, rocking her second wedding gown and a mile-high hairdo , interrupted her new husband. “Chosen family!” she commented, as wedding guests cheered. Teresa blew kisses at the end of the video clip.

That was clearly a dig at Joe and Melissa . I wish that some of this petty behavior wouldn’t play out during important life events, like Teresa’s wedding and the Season 3 christening for Melissa and Joe’s son.

I’m sure we will find out all the details on next season of RHONJ –whether we want to or not.

TELL US- ARE YOU TIRED OF TERESA AND JOE FIGHTING? DO YOU THINK THAT THEY WILL EVER REPAIR THEIR FAMILY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

Comments / 2

Happy cat
3d ago

Sure her chosen family....other housewives who only came because it was being filmed 🙄.

Reply
7
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding

Last season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, “OG” Teresa Giudice was in her love bubble, and Margaret Josephs was all about finding a way to pop it. Margaret had questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas. Louie has a rather sketchy past. Teresa was “hurt and disgusted” by Margaret’s inquiries about Louie. When a weird […] The post Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
International Business Times

Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report

Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals

The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Is She Signaling to Fans That She's Suffering From Depression?

Whether you believe she’s a victim or an accomplice of her disgraced husband, there’s no denying that Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years. The mother of seven was present in the courtroom every day as her husband fought a losing legal battle, and she was there to support Josh as he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
