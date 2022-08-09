ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Bear Hires Longtime ICM Partner Joanne Roberts Wiles To Management Division

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : The Imitation Game outfit Black Bear Pictures is bolstering the senior ranks of its fledgling management division with the hire of respected former ICM Partners and William Morris agent Joanne Roberts Wiles .

While a partner at ICM, Wiles represented filmmakers including Cooper Raiff ( Cha Cha Real Smooth ), the Duplass Brothers ( Cyrus ), Karyn Kusama ( Yellowjackets ), Duke Johnson ( Anomalisa ), Charlie McDowell and Justin Lader ( Windfall ), Gregg Araki ( Now Apocalypse ), Jamie Dack ( Palm Trees and Power Lines ), Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley ( Jockey ), So Yong Kim ( Lovesong ), David Siegel and Scott McGehee ( Montana Story ), and David LaChapelle ( Rize ).

She also represented talent in front of the camera including Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee ( The Power of The Dog ), Hannah Gross ( Mindhunter ), Garance Marillier ( Titane ), Théodore Pellerin ( Never Rarely Sometimes Always ), Dree Hemingway ( Starlet ), Chris Klein ( American Pie ), and Alex Pettyfer ( Magic Mike ).

Wiles will be a Partner in Black Bear ’s newly formed management division, Black Bear Management, where she joins Keith Redmon, who represents the likes of Johan Renck, Morten Tyldum, Michaël Roskam, John Hillcoat, David Slade, Kyle Killan, and more.

Joining this week, she will report directly to Black Bear President and CEO, Teddy Schwarzman, and work closely with Redmon, President of Black Bear International, John Friedberg, and Head of Production & Finance, Michael Heimler.

Wiles began her career on Wall Street in the Mergers and Acquisitions department at Salomon Brothers after graduating from the Wharton School of Economics. She then worked at Sony Pictures in the management training program under Peter Guber and Jon Peters, followed by fifteen years as a Motion Picture agent at the William Morris Agency. She spent 13 years at ICM.

“Joanne has incredible taste, a tremendous track record, and a unique ability to discover and nurture singular artists who push the boundaries of the mediums in which they work” said Schwarzman about the coup signing. “Joanne’s creative and business instincts and dedication to her clients are inspiring, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to Black Bear .”

Wiles said: “With the ever changing entertainment landscape – pursuing thoughtful, impactful, and passionate representation is what it is all about. Partnering with Teddy and Keith assures my iconic clients just that!”

Black Bear recently formed Black Bear UK, Black Bear International, Black Bear Global, and Double Agent, a joint venture with New Regency, focused on premium unscripted content.

Meanwhile, the exodus of ICM agents continues apace since it was announced the firm was being acquired by CAA.

Deadline

