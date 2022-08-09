ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ICM Partners Agent Kyle Jaeger Joins 2AM As Manager

By Justin Kroll
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Jaeger has joined 2AM as a manager and will focus on representing emerging creators across film, television and theater.

Jaeger spent the past six years at ICM Partners as an agent in the firm’s TV literary group. He was involved in the sale of numerous high-end development to FX, HBO Max and Netflix, among others. He also helped staff clients on series such as HBO’s The Idol and The Sympathizer , on HBO Max’s The Other Two , as well as Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets .

During his time at ICM, he built a reputation for identifying and developing emerging voices from varying backgrounds; several of his clients are expected to join him at 2AM including Eboni Booth, who was involved in HBO Max’s Julia.

2AM is coming off a busy first year having signed new filmmakers with films coming out or about to premiere. That list includes Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn, The Inspection filmmaker Elegance Bratton and others like Ingrid Goes’ West Matt Spicer, Lamb filmmaker Valdimar Johannsson and El Planeta’s Amalia Ulman. 2AM also made a move into talent representation having recently signed House of the Dragon actress Sonoya Mizuno, as well as the winner of this year’s Cannes Best Actor prize for Harka , Adam Bessa, who will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming Extraction 2 at Netflix.

