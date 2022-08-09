Chyler Leigh Stars In New Hallmark Series ‘The Way Home’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Chyler Leigh ( Grey’s Anatomy) is set to star in The Way Home , a new, original primetime series for Hallmark Channel that’s slated to begin production later this month. It stars Andie MacDowell and is set to premiere in 2023.

Leigh plays Kat Landry, who moved away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven many years ago following a family tragedy, and remains estranged from her mother Del (MacDowell) to this day. With her marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, Kat decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although her 15-year-old daughter Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined.

The Way Home is the first primetime series to be ordered under the leadership of Lisa Hamilton Daly, the executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Networks. The Way Home is a family drama that follows the lives of three generations of women within the Landry family — and it comes with a time travel twist

“Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell are the perfect mother-daughter pairing for our new series, The Way Home,” said Daly. “We at Hallmark Channel cannot wait for her to grace our screens as a member of this cast.”

Leigh is best known for playing Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy . She went on to play Alex Danvers on The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for CW.

The Way Home is executive produced by Marly Reed and Arnie Zipursky for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh.

