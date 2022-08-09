ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BritBox Boss Takes Gentle Swipe At Rival Streamer’s UK Content: “They’re What We Would Call British-ish” – TCA

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

BritBox is hoping to carve out a niche for Anglo-centric programming in the U.S. and its boss has taken a particularly British swipe at rival streamers for their attempts.

Opening the streaming service’s virtual TCA panel, CEO Reemah Sakaan took aim.

“While other streamers have definitely discovered the quality and power of the British genre and in recent years, they’ve been originating some great British shows, they are accessories and not part of the core offering,” she said.

“The streamers are well intentioned. However, they definitely lack a little of what we would define as the essence of British, you might hear the accent see the settings and costumes, but in reality, they’re what we would call British-ish. At BritBox, there’s no extra -ish,” she added. “We were born in America, but we’re wholeheartedly British undeniably authentically and fanatically so. British is in our brand, it’s in our name. No one can match our UK scale nor our sensibility, which are the two ingredients we know make our stories and service resonate with American viewers.”

It was hard not to think of Netflix’s The Crown as Sakaan was talking.

The company, which is a joint venture between British broadcasters ITV and the BBC, is behind series such as Hugh Laurie’s Agatha Christie adaptation Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? – with plans to adapt more Christie novels – as well as the adaptation of Val McDermid’s series of cold case investigations Karen Pirie from Harlots writer Emer Kenny, Windrush-era story Three Little Birds from Lenny Henry, and Cary Grant biopic series Archie , starring Jason Isaacs, which Deadline broke yesterday.

Sakaan, who was talking alongside Chief Creative Officer Diederick Santer, added that it now wanted to lean into true-con stories such as the Eddie Marsan-fronted The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and Stonehouse starring Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes.

“Viewers are watching more [true-crime] than ever before and to feed this voracious appetite BritBox will put the UK’s unparalleled true-crime mastery towards this new sub-genre of true crime that we’re calling true-con. We plan to become the streaming home for true-cons. This is real life stories of corrupt individuals who intentionally and most often outlandishly deceive others for their personal gain,” she added.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece; Amazon Freevee Apple Launch; Intermission Film Oz Office; British Urban Film Festival; Global Digital Releasing Deal (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece Greece’s Skai TV has become the 23rd network to commission a version of ITV Studios’ smash reality show Love Island. Local producer Silverline will work up the Greek version, which will air later this year. The show, whose latest season in the U.S. has just started, brings singletons together who then ‘couple up’ or are eliminated throughout the eight week run. It has captured the zeitgeist in multiple territories, drawing millions of viewers and dominating front pages. The original UK version’s latest season ended on ITV2 at the start of...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Iraqi Star Enas Taleb Takes Legal Action In UK Over Photo Used For Story About Obesity

Click here to read the full article. Iraqi star Enas Taleb is taking legal action against British media outlet The Economist over a picture of her that was used to illustrate an article about obesity. Titled, “Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world,” the Economist story was published online on July 28 and featured an image of Taleb at the Babylon International Festival. Taleb, 42, is a well-known TV personality who has appeared in several Iraqi dramas, and is also a talk show host with nine million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, Taleb posted a video to Instagram of her...
WORLD
Deadline

‘The Responder’ Series Producer Rebecca Ferguson Joins New-Look BBC Drama Commissioning Team

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Ferguson, series producer on BBC hits including The Responder and The Trial of Christine Keeler, has been snapped up by the new-look BBC drama commissioning team, Deadline can reveal. Ferguson effectively replaces This is Going to Hurt commissioner Mona Qureshi, who moved to Netflix several months ago. She has been freelancing with the team since May and became a permanent Drama Commissioning Editor last month. The former Film4 and Broadchurch indie Kudos exec has a lot on her plate already, working across huge BBC shows including The Capture, Happy Valley and Doctor Who. Deadline revealed on Tuesday that Heyday Television deepfake thriller...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Charter To Phase Out Spectrum Originals Amid Rising Production Costs & Shifting Video Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Charter Communications is getting out of the original programming business. The decision to shut down Spectrum Originals comes as Katherine Pope, who launched and spearheaded the effort as Charter’s Head of Original Content, is leaving to become President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. According to sources, the move is not unexpected, and Pope’s exit provided an opportunity to start the process now. It will be a process — there are several series in the pipeline, and a rep Spectrum told Deadline that the company will be exploring scheduling and distribution options for all in the coming weeks. Some could still air on...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Mcdermid
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Lenny Henry
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Diederick Santer
Person
Emer Kenny
Person
Keeley Hawes
Person
Hugh Laurie
Deadline

‘Darlings’ Takes India By Storm; Alia Bhatt Domestic Violence Dark Comedy Has Netflix’s Highest Global Opening For Non-English Indian Film

A dark comedy dealing in the disturbing subject matter of domestic violence is taking audiences by storm in India and beyond. Darlings, which began streaming on Netflix globally a week ago, has had the highest global opening for a non-English Indian film, with audiences spending more than 10 million hours watching it in its opening weekend, according to a statement released by the streaming service to the BBC. It is also “currently trending in the top 10 in 16 countries in the Americas, Africa and Asia including in the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Kenya and Trinidad and Tobago.” The film is directed by Jasmeet...
MOVIES
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Shares Heartfelt Message To “The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known”

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling is coping with the death of his wife and took to social media to share a heartfelt message. “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” read the letter posted on Newton-John’s official Instagram page. The Grease star died at the age of 73 and although...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tca#Uk#Britbox#Streamer#Britbox Boss#British#Anglo#American#Itv
Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper, Others Pay Tribute To Anne Heche

Colleagues, friends and others in Hollywood are paying tribute to Anne Heche, who was declared brain dead this week, but remains on life support following her horrific car crash in Los Angeles. As reports emerged that Heche would not survive and will be taken off life support, messages of love and appreciation for the Emmy-winning actor began to pour in. “This is a sad day,” tweeted Heche’s former romantic partner Ellen DeGeneres, while ex-husband and Men In Trees co-star James Tupper posted on Instagram a simple “Love You Forever.” Anne Heche: A Career In Pictures – Photo Gallery “I’m sending Anne’s children, family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Bohemia Media Sets Shift To Video On Demand Releases As Head Of Distribution Exits

Click here to read the full article. UK-based indie production and distribution company Bohemia Media will shift away from theatrical releases and expand its focus on developing video-on-demand projects in new plans set following the departure of its head of distribution Delphine Lievens. The company, which aims to champion projects made by filmmakers from under-represented and marginalised groups, will cut back its planned theatrical releases from twelve to six per year. Lievens — who joined Bohemia Media from Gower Street Analytics in November 2021 — will leave the company in September. “Sadly I will be stepping away from Bohemia whilst they scale...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling In Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Movie; Studio Sets Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s adaptation of the classic TV series The Fall Guy already had star power with Ryan Gosling and David Leitch and looks to be adding more with its latest A-lister. Sources tell Deadline that Emily Blunt is set to co-star opposite Gosling in Universal Pictures, 87North and Entertainment 360’s The Fall Guy, which now has a March 1, 2024 release date. The feature film is inspired by the 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by Leitch, who is producing with partner Kelly McCormick via their 87North along with Guymon Casady, who will produce through Entertainment 360. Drew...
MOVIES
Deadline

BBC Studios Kids & Family Restructures & Seeks Three Senior Execs To Lead On Creative, Commercial & Development

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios Kids & Family has initiated a major restructure, unifying the team under one slate and budget and seeking creative, commercial and development bosses. Cecilia Persson’s team is operating with five pillars, with respective focuses on Business, Commercial, Development, Production and Content Strategy, according to a BBC Studios spokesman. A trio of job adverts have been issued in the past few days for a Head of Content & Strategy, Head of Commercial and VP/Creative Director, Development for the team, which is run by former WarnerMedia exec Persson. All three are newly-created and Persson will...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
TV SERIES
Deadline

The Asahi Shimbun Newspaper Signs With Storied Media Group With Goal To Mine IP for Film & TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Leading Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun has signed with Storied Media Group for film and television representation. SMG will package and sell the newspaper’s content for feature films and television both domestically and internationally. “We are thrilled to be working with The Asahi Shimbun to bring its exceptional journalism to the TV and film market,” said SMG Founder and CEO Todd Hoffman. “The company has such a proven track record of delivering compelling and important stories for Japan, Asia and the global audience. Streamers increasingly clamor for compelling, global stories, so we look...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Salman Rushdie On A Ventilator, “Will Likely Lose One Eye” After Being Stabbed While Onstage In N.Y. – Update

UPDATED with latest: The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after suffering grave injuries at the hand of an assailant who stabbed him multiple times onstage at a literary event Friday morning. Booker Prize-winning novelist spent hours in surgery after the attack, according to the New York Times. “The news is not good,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie said in an email to the Times this evening. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.” PREVIOUSLY at 8:24 a.m.: The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck...
Deadline

“Life Is Like A Golgappa”: How Aamir Khan’s ‘Forrest Gump’ Adapts Tom Hanks Hit For Indian Audiences

Bollywood legend Aamir Khan is set to debut his version of the hit film Forrest Gump, with some differences specially designed for Indian audiences. Khan told the BBC that Forrest’s line, “Life is like a box of chocolates,” has become, “Life is like a golgappa; your stomach feels full, but your heart always craves for more.” Khan explained, “Golgappa is like a street food that we have win Indian and it’s very popular for being the kind of food that if you eat one, you don’t feel like stopping. It was quite well adapted.” And Forrest’s famous park bench where he shares his...
Deadline

‘Power’: Starz Programming Chief On Possibly Resurrecting Ghost, Expanding Universe Overseas

Click here to read the full article. With four successful Power shows under its belt, Starz could be expanding the universe even further overseas. Sources have revealed to Deadline there are plans for a London-based Power spinoff, a project Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, would neither confirm nor deny during a recent interview. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon & Other Studios Dodge Abortion Safety Plan Appeal From Shonda Rhimes, Natasha Lyonne, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay & Hundreds Of Female Showrunners & Scribes

Click here to read the full article. Just a few hours shy of the deadline set in late July by hundreds of top female writers and showrunners on abortion safety protocols, most of Hollywood’s biggest studios and streamers today opted to sidestep specifics. In a response letter full of boiler plate remarks on sharing “your concerns around the health, safety and well-being of our dedicated employees and the people who support our productions” and “access to safe and effective health care,” Disney, Netflix, AppleTV+, NBCUniversal, Amazon, Warner Bros Discovery, and AMC Networks essentially ignored the primary points of concern and action...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum On His Emmy-Nominated Series, ‘Last Tango In Paris’ Inspiration And A ‘Buckaroo Banzai’ Update – Crew Call Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Today on Crew Call we talk with Jeff Goldblum, who’s up for his third career Emmy nomination this year for the second season of National Geographic and Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum which follows the actor across the nation as he muses on various human fascinations, i.e. magic, dogs, dance, fireworks, the list goes on. The World According to Jeff Goldblum is up for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. You can listen to our conversation below: Sharing in his awe of life on the show are sundry folk from all walks of life. We...
Deadline

Eurovision Song Contest: An Unlikely Contender Lines Up As The UK’s Host City For 2023

The shortlist of UK cities being considered to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be announced today – with an unlikely contender joining the bidding. While cities including Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow and Brighton are on the list of those who’ve applied for the hosting gig, a less likely name is Darlington – a small city in the north east of England with an estimated population of just 650,000. Despite its small size, it appears Darlington does, on paper, satisfy the critieria set by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for any city wishing to host the enormous and growing contest,...
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy