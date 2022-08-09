‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Sean Kanan Returns To ‘Miyagi-Verse’; Alicia Hannah-Kim Debuts As New Sensei In First Look Photos

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has released a batch of first-look images for Season 5 of Cobra Kai featuring The Karate Kid Part III star Sean Kanan returning to the ‘Miyagi-Verse’ as Mike Barnes, and Alicia Hannah-Kim ’s debut as South Korean sensei, Kim Da-Eun.

“As Terry Silver [ Thomas Ian Griffith ] calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks,” teased executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg about the new season at Netflix ’s Tudum on Tuesday.

Mike was a villain in the third Karate Kid film but foes have become friends in the past. For example, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) is now working with Daniel LaRusso ( Ralph Macchio ) to stop the bad guys. Would be a nice twist to see Mike ally with Daniel-son but everyone will have to wait and see when Season 5 premieres on September 9.

Kim, however, has already been revealed to be part of Terry’s expansion of the Cobra Kai dojo. She bad.

The new season picks up following the shocking events of the All Valley Tournament that saw Terry cheat his way to a championship with Tory Nichols ( Peyton List ) taking the top spot. Her happiness was short-lived, however, after learning she didn’t win fair and square but what she will do with the knowledge that Terry’s cheating won her the championship—if anything at all—is as yet unknown.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

