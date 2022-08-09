Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
Is Honey Good For Diabetes?
Honey is an organically occurring sweetener humans have used as food and medicine for at least 8000 years. But is honey safe for people with diabetes?
What Really Happens To Your Body When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is a common form of liver disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver. Here's what it does to your body.
MedicalXpress
Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants
As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
archyworldys.com
Here is which cheese that does not raise cholesterol and strengthens bones
There are about 2 thousand types of cheese, of which 400 are Italian, and all are obtained with the same cheese-making process. The cheeses are divided into various categories based on 3 specific criteria: water content, technology and temperature of the curd and aging. In supermarkets nowadays, in any season,...
Officials Call For More Polio Vaccines As Cases Are Likely To Spread
Polio may once have been a thing of the past, but its recent reemergence in New York has health experts concerned.
MedicalXpress
How to tell if your COVID test is expired
Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Covid symptoms sufferers still have four months after catching virus revealed
Covid sufferers are still reporting common symptoms an average of four months after having caught the virus, a new study has found.Two hundred patients enrolled in the Covid-19 Neurological and Molecular Prospective Cohort Study in Georgia, or CONGA, to investigate the longer term impacts of the illness. Fatigue and headache were the two symptoms most participants reported having some four months after first testing positive. Muscle aches, cough, changes in smell and taste, fever, chills and nasal congestion were the next most frequently cited symptoms.“Our results support the growing evidence that there are chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms following Covid-19 infections,” Medical...
Levels of the 'stress hormone' cortisol are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid, study finds
The 'stress hormone' cortisol could be at the center of the mystery that is 'long Covid' - the puzzling phenomena where a person still experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery. Researchers at Yale University found that people who suffer from a case that could be considered 'long...
What Really Happens When Your Organs Are Donated?
Organ donation saves countless lives by providing vital organs to patients on transplant lists — but how exactly does it work? Here's what to know.
Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid
A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
moneytalksnews.com
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
What Really Causes Kidney Stones?
Kidney stones can form when your urine doesn't have enough fluid to dilute the crystal-forming substances. There are several treatment options available.
Three Blood Tests That Can Track Your Longevity
Blood tests have been a mainstay of preventive health, and health experts can use blood tests to track your physical wellbeing over time.
Let's talk about Covid-19 boosters
As colder months approach, it's time to think about Covid-19 booster shots.
Study Reveals Nicotine Patches Could Be A Game Changer To Help People Reduce Their Alcohol Intake
You may know that nicotine patches can help you stop smoking, but that's not all they're good for. Discover how they may help reduce alcohol consumption, too.
Is There A Link Between Diabetes And Anemia?
Diabetes can increase your risk of developing many other health conditions, including anemia.
What It Means When You Have A Blood Clot In Your Stool
Blood clots can develop anywhere, even in your stool. In this case, it's best to get it checked out at once because it can have something to do with your colon.
What Causes Nausea At Night?
Nausea during the day is bad enough, but at night it can be a real pest. There are a few things to consider if you continue to experience nausea at night.
