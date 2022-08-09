ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants

As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
How to tell if your COVID test is expired

Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Covid symptoms sufferers still have four months after catching virus revealed

Covid sufferers are still reporting common symptoms an average of four months after having caught the virus, a new study has found.Two hundred patients enrolled in the Covid-19 Neurological and Molecular Prospective Cohort Study in Georgia, or CONGA, to investigate the longer term impacts of the illness. Fatigue and headache were the two symptoms most participants reported having some four months after first testing positive. Muscle aches, cough, changes in smell and taste, fever, chills and nasal congestion were the next most frequently cited symptoms.“Our results support the growing evidence that there are chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms following Covid-19 infections,” Medical...
Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid

A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
