Movies

Edgar Wright Is Convinced Aubrey Plaza Should Be the Next ‘Tomb Raider’

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago
Aubrey Plaza : certified action star and now, the next Lara Croft?

The “ Emily the Criminal ” actress-producer apparently was so convincing in the Sundance action-drama that pal and fellow filmmaker Edgar Wright thought she was cast in the newest “ Tomb Raider ” film. Plaza’s cover story for MovieMaker magazine and stern-faced, tank top-clad look is what led Wright to reach out.

“My friend Edgar Wright actually saw that and texted me and said, ‘Oh my god, you’re the new Lara Croft? You’re the new Tomb Raider?’ That’s the character in ‘Tomb Raider.’ And I was like, ‘No, Edgar. That’s my movie, ‘Emily the Criminal,'” Plaza shared during “ The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Plaza added, “And he genuinely thought I was cast as the new ‘Tomb Raider.’ And then I looked it up and they actually are casting this role right now. And I was like, ‘Well there you go. The new Tomb Raider, whatever.'”

The “Spin Me Round” star also joked, “They asked me to be on the cover of Vogue but I said, ‘No, I’m doing MovieMaker.'”

Host Fallon pulled up a side-by-side image of Plaza and Angelina Jolie in the original “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” attire circa 2001.

“I could actually see this happening,” Fallon explained.

Even Wright tweeted that it was “100 percent true” about believing Plaza was going to be Lara Croft.

Well, Plaza very well could be cast in an upcoming franchise installment after lead star Alicia Vikander exited the role following her 2018 reboot film. MGM recently returned the “Tomb Raider” rights to producer Graham King and his GK Films after owning the IP for nine years.

There was reportedly a “feeding frenzy” among studios and streamers to acquire the rights to the franchise. The Amazon-MGM deal brought more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows to Amazon Prime Video, including the IPs of James Bond, Pink Panther, and the “Rocky” franchise, in addition to “Tomb Raider.”

Vikander previously gave an update that a follow-up is “in somebody else’s hands” after the Amazon buyout of MGM for $8.5 billion in March 2022. The sequel to Vikander’s “Tomb Raider” was supposed to be helmed by “Lovecraft Country” creator Misha Green.

“With the MGM and Amazon buyout, I have no clue. Now it’s kind of politics,” Vikander recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I think Misha and I have been ready, so it’s kind of in somebody else’s hands, to be honest.”

#Sundance Film Festival
Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

