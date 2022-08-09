Aurora man charged in last week's stabbing death of 17-year-old girl

AURORA (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An Aurora man has been charged last week’s sexual assault and fatal stabbing of an underaged girl.

26-year-old José Juan Gonzalez faces first-degree murder, criminal sexual assault, and numerous over criminal charges. According to Kane County prosecutors, in the morning of August 4, Gonzalez stabbed 17-year-old Lizbeth Muro in the Aurora home that they shared in the 900 block of Lebanon Street. Gonzalez issued two stabs to Muro’s chest, killing her, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez’s bond was set for $5 million on Monday and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 12.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram