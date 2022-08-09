ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora man charged in last week's stabbing death of 17-year-old girl

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSYf1_0hAaqGw800

AURORA (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An Aurora man has been charged last week’s sexual assault and fatal stabbing of an underaged girl.

26-year-old José Juan Gonzalez faces first-degree murder, criminal sexual assault, and numerous over criminal charges. According to Kane County prosecutors, in the morning of August 4, Gonzalez stabbed 17-year-old Lizbeth Muro in the Aurora home that they shared in the 900 block of Lebanon Street. Gonzalez issued two stabs to Muro’s chest, killing her, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez’s bond was set for $5 million on Monday and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 12.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Aurora man charged with attempted murder after trying to hit Kane Co. officer with his car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just-released police dashcam video of a high-speed chase in the western suburbs.A car speeds and narrowly misses a Kane County sheriff's deputy. Police said the driver intentionally tried to hit the officer, who was outside his squad car trying to put down spike strips.Deputies eventually forced the speeding car off the road and arrested the driver. The 22-year-old Aurora man is now charged with attempted murder.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban man found guilty of murder in death of 40-year-old man

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Montgomery man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 40-year-old man. Chuckie E. Chatman, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Kane County prosecutors, Chatman had been upset that the victim,...
MONTGOMERY, IL
WGN News

19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
City
Lebanon, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Murder#Violent Crime#Linus Company Meta#Aurora Lrb Wbbm#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot to death on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in North Lawndale Sunday morning. The man was found in the 3900 block of West Fillmore. At about 5:17 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox32chicago.com

Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile

JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy