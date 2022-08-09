CapMetro now offering free cooling center rides during heat advisories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Austin experiencing record-breaking heat this summer , CapMetro is readjusting its protocols when offering free rides to cooling centers.

Previously, CapMetro would activate complimentary rides to cooling centers once its service area was under an excessive heat warning. That warning is issued once air temperatures surpass 105° or the heat index climbs to 113° or higher, as defined by the National Weather Service’s Austin and San Antonio office.

Now, free rides to cooling centers will be offered once the Austin region enters a heat advisory, which is issued when the air temperature clocks in at 103° or higher or the heat index rises to or above 108°.

“Those seeking a complimentary ride to a cooling shelter should inform the operator when boarding the bus that their destination is a cooling center,” CapMetro officials said in a release Tuesday.

Activation reminders will be sent out via CapMetro’s media partners.

