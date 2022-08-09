ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Hidden Nanny Cam Catches Wife Pouring Drano Into Husband's Drink In Irvine

 4 days ago
A hidden nanny cam could be the hero of a story involving a poisonous plot. According to DailyMail , a California dermatologist was caught pouring drano into her husband's hot lemonade multiple times in an effort to poison him. Footage details 45-year-old Yue 'Emily' Yu in the kitchen of their Irvine mansion pouring the chemical cleaner into his drink .

Jack Chen , Yu's husband, realized that he was being poisoned after feeling extremely ill. When he was able to obtain proof, Chen showed the police the nanny cam footage that detailed Yu pouring the chemical into his drinks. Yu was arrested on Thursday afternoon outside of her dermatology office in Mission Viejo.

"The allegations that were made by the husband was incredibly serious and we thought it was important to take quick investigative action on the case based on the allegation," Lieutenant Bill Bingham shared with DailyMail.

Yu has yet to be charged for the crime, however; Chen was able to obtain a restraining order to protect himself and their children. After describing the situation to police, Chen also cited examples in which Yu was verbally abusive to their children.

In a statement released by her attorney, Yu denied poisoning Chen and abusing their children.

CBS LA

Attorney explains why the Irvine doctor accused of poisoning her husband poured Drano into cup

The Orange County dermatologist and wife accused of poisoning her husband was using Drano in her kitchen but not for anything criminal, according to her lawyer. "The idea that my client, who is a 45-year-old well-respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy her children's lives and try to kill her husband is just completely absurd and untrue — and for that matter defamatory," said her attorney David Wohl. Emily Yu was arrested last week after her husband Jack Chen, another local doctor, brought images of Yu allegedly pouring Drano into his lemonade to Irvine police. His attorney said Chen...
