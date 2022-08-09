ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies after being struck by metal ball used for Highland Games event in Netherlands

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvGGK_0hAapnpm00

(NEXSTAR) – A 65-year-old man died in a freak accident during the Highland Games in the Netherlands on Sunday, Dutch police have confirmed.

The man, who was not a spectator at the games, was touring Geldrop Castle in the province of Noord-Brabant, near where the Highland Games were taking place. Sometime in the early afternoon, the man was struck by a heavy metal ball — similar to the ones used in hammer-throw events — and died on the scene.

He had also been behind a hedge in the castle’s gardens when he was struck, and not within the event arena.

“Emergency responders rushed and alarmed emergency services could do nothing for him,” wrote the Netherlands Police, per a translated press release.

Tennis great Serena Williams announces retirement plans

A witness who spoke with local public broadcaster Omroep Brabant said the victim “didn’t see the ball coming at all” because he was on the other side of the hedge.

“The pendulum gave way, we saw the ball go over the hedge and then we heard a woman screaming very loudly,” she told the outlet.

Another attendee at the event told Omroep Brabant that the competitor who threw the hammer was quite distraught after the incident.

Police in Brabant said support is currently available for “witnesses who need it,” per the press release.

An investigation into the incident and the security surrounding the event is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

‘She didn’t stand a chance’: Witness recounts moments before, after Richmond police officer’s shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. – Michelle Partin will never forget it. She remembers the traffic stop. A man pulling a gun. The sound of gunfire. That man, police said, was Phillip M. Lee, the suspect accused of shooting Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. Partin described herself as Lee’s neighbor. She noticed a large police presence near […]
RICHMOND, IN
WANE 15

What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history

NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highland Games#Metal#Accident#Dutch#Noord Brabant#The Netherlands Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Top Democrats request damage assessment, review of documents taken at Mar-a-Lago

(The Hill) — Two top Democrats wrote to the director of National Intelligence on Saturday to request a damage assessment and review be conducted after the unsealed search warrant on Friday revealed classified and top secret documents had been taken by FBI officials during their search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Rep. Carolyn Maloney […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy