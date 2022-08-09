Read full article on original website
Related
Palm Bay Magnet High School launches firefighter program
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One hundred students are enrolled in the new firefighting and technical education program at Palm Bay Magnet High School. Brevard Public Schools just opened this program in Melbourne. “I’ve been wanting to find a job where I can help people and have time for myself,”...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
wmfe.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Student arrested at Lyman High School after fighting with police, gun found in his backpack
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
fox35orlando.com
City of Orlando employee suspended, accused of using vehicle to block driveway to abortion clinic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee with the City of Orlando has been suspended after complaints they blocked the driveway of a local clinic. FOX 35 first brought you this story last week. Employees at the clinic – which provides abortions – says the worker parked a city vehicle in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
‘We’re going to meet our needs:’ School year starts with hundreds of Brevard school vacancies
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Brevard County schools are facing challenges on the first day of the 2022-23 school year Wednesday, as the district reported 143 teacher vacancies countywide. “My son was telling me there were some issues last year with substitutes coming in and not knowing anything and teaching,” parent...
fox35orlando.com
Reward increases for info in shooting death of 19-year-old woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crimeline's reward has doubled to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Gandy was killed just after 3 a.m. on June 1, when deputies said someone from another vehicle...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate
DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation. Harmony student Rylan Binkley said he spent over two hours in...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County deals with teacher, bus driver shortages as students return to class
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Public School Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace was waiving to bus drivers as they took off from the district transportation center early Wednesday morning. "We are going to pick up every child who is ready to come to school today. We want to remind parents how important...
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at home in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A house in Sanford on Roosevelt Avenue went up in flames overnight. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a small green house with fire and smoke damage. No other details have been released....
WESH
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team Responds to Overturned 1,200-Gallon Fuel Tanker
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team and Engine 44 responded to a call for a 1,200-gallon fuel tanker that had rolled over at around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday. The accident happened on southbound I-95 at mile marker 200. In order to remove the...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
Comments / 1