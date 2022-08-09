ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

South Boston dry cleaner business is closing shop

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Edmondson Cleaners LLC is closing shop at the end of August, according to a Facebook post from Wednesday. The decision took a lot of thought over the economical and practical concerns affecting the business. "After further consultation with my financial advisor, I have come...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Downtown Lynchburg construction on schedule for completion by summer 2023

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have driven through Downtown Lynchburg lately, you may have noticed the ongoing construction on Commerce Street. As of right now Jim Talian, special projects manager with the city's Department of Water Resources, said they are on schedule. The construction, however, has impacted the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show

Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Dearington Plan to transform Jefferson Park over the next 20 years

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The city of Lynchburg is working on a 20-year improvement plan known as the Dearington Plan. The Dearington Plan is a 20-year project to greatly improve the Dearington Neighborhood, which expands from Jefferson Park Trail to E.C. Glass High School. The project was first introduced...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension

ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

