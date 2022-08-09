Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSET
'It's time to get going:' Danville, Caesars break ground on future home of Caesars VA
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Council members, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. executives, and other city leaders marked the spot of the future home of Caesars Virginia on Thursday at their groundbreaking ceremony. "We are getting ready to get this thing going, it's time to get going," Senior Vice President...
WSET
South Boston dry cleaner business is closing shop
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Edmondson Cleaners LLC is closing shop at the end of August, according to a Facebook post from Wednesday. The decision took a lot of thought over the economical and practical concerns affecting the business. "After further consultation with my financial advisor, I have come...
WSLS
New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location. Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors. But she Green...
WSET
New affordable housing apartments coming to Florida Avenue in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new affordable, handicap-accessible housing complex is coming to Lynchburg. Rush Homes oversees the project on Florida Avenue. They’re a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. Jeff Smith is the Executive Director for Rush Homes and he said this project is all...
WSET
'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
WSET
Housing Authority site down, Roanoke prepares for high volume of Section 8 applicants
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with multiple vendors to ensure the opening of the Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8, waitlist will not be pushed back despite RRHA’s website being down. The cause of the website crashing is unknown but...
WSET
St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
WSET
Downtown Lynchburg construction on schedule for completion by summer 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have driven through Downtown Lynchburg lately, you may have noticed the ongoing construction on Commerce Street. As of right now Jim Talian, special projects manager with the city's Department of Water Resources, said they are on schedule. The construction, however, has impacted the...
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening Soon
(JP Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Roanoke residents are feeling the heat and it's not just the weather. Home and rental prices are increasing in cost and some people are struggling to keep up with the payments.
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
WSET
'600,000 sunflowers:' Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Buchanan is back. They are calling it the largest sunflower festival and vendor show on the east coast. The 7th Annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival is September 9 through 18 in Botetourt County. The festival said...
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
WSET
Dearington Plan to transform Jefferson Park over the next 20 years
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The city of Lynchburg is working on a 20-year improvement plan known as the Dearington Plan. The Dearington Plan is a 20-year project to greatly improve the Dearington Neighborhood, which expands from Jefferson Park Trail to E.C. Glass High School. The project was first introduced...
WSET
Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer loses nearly 500 gallons of fuel in crash on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer lost nearly 500 gallons of fuel in a crash on I-81N in Botetourt County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. State police say HAZMAT workers had to offload the fuel before the truck could...
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
WSET
Danville's White Mill redevelopment project close to construction, hung up by paperwork
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's White Mill redevelopment project is ready for its multi-million dollar makeover but it's stuck in a holding pattern over required paperwork needed to start construction on the project. "The partnership documents are important documents because these really spell out the deal structure and that...
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
