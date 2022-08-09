Read full article on original website
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
WTVM
2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart. Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. The charges...
3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns
ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
Newnan Times-Herald
CCSO: AirTag stalker charged with terroristic threats, firearm charges
A man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend through the use of an Apple tag is now behind bars. Martes Dewayne Gates, 36, is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, felony theft, entering auto to commit a felony, unlawful surveillance, stalking, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to jail documents.
fox5atlanta.com
Thomaston-Upson County Schools: 'Massager' was mistaken as firearm, prompting lockdown
THOMASTON, Ga. - Upson County Sheriff's deputies said a hand-held massager that resembled a gun prompted a lockdown at all schools in Upson County. Deputies reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. when a parent dialed 911 stating their child saw another student with a handgun while in the boy's restroom at school.
Bibb juvenile in critical but stable condition as deputies look for 3 people wanted in shooting
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11:18 p.m.:. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the owner of the car has contacted and spoken to investigators. They are still asking for your help in finding the two men who brought the juvenile to the hospital. ------------- Bibb deputies are investigating after a...
'He was trying to kill': Man recalls being targeted in alleged hate crime near Macon Walmart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man says doing good deed nearly took a deadly turn. Jerome Alexander says a man used a racial slur against him, fired shots, then chased him and two friends. It ended in a Walmart parking lot, the same one where a man was killed four days earlier.
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
The Citizen Online
Woman locks cops outside house party for 45 minutes; inside were 20-30 underage drinkers, 1 passed out
There has long been a social hosting ordinance in Fayette County to help curtail underage drinking in private homes with adults present. The most recent recipient of that violation was a Peachtree City woman during the early hours of Aug. 7, who was arrested on multiple charges, among which dealt with a 17-year-old found unresponsive in the basement and needing medical care.
Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating
UPDATE 08/11/2022: The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with News 3 the identity of the Victory Drive shooting victim. According to CPD, Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene located in the Walmart Parking lot on 3515 Victory Dr. at 11:18 p.m. Stay tuned with News 3 online and on-air to get the […]
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
CBS 46
Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
The Citizen Online
Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property
A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
