WTVM

2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
LAGRANGE, GA
13WMAZ

Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart. Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. The charges...
FORSYTH, GA
11Alive

3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns

ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CCSO: AirTag stalker charged with terroristic threats, firearm charges

A man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend through the use of an Apple tag is now behind bars. Martes Dewayne Gates, 36, is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, felony theft, entering auto to commit a felony, unlawful surveillance, stalking, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to jail documents.
NEWNAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
PERRY, GA
The Citizen Online

Woman locks cops outside house party for 45 minutes; inside were 20-30 underage drinkers, 1 passed out

There has long been a social hosting ordinance in Fayette County to help curtail underage drinking in private homes with adults present. The most recent recipient of that violation was a Peachtree City woman during the early hours of Aug. 7, who was arrested on multiple charges, among which dealt with a 17-year-old found unresponsive in the basement and needing medical care.
WRBL News 3

Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating

UPDATE 08/11/2022: The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with News 3 the identity of the Victory Drive shooting victim. According to CPD, Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene located in the Walmart Parking lot on 3515 Victory Dr. at 11:18 p.m. Stay tuned with News 3 online and on-air to get the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Citizen Online

Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property

A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

