FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
WSMV
Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school. Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s...
WSMV
DHS closes Bellevue daycare center for staffing shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services closed a Bellevue KinderCare indefinitely for staffing shortages, highlighting the ongoing crisis in the daycare industry. Molly Sheffield and her husband were among dozens of parents scrambling on Sunday to find childcare after DHS shutdown Harpeth KinderCare. The call came...
California man to teach Green Hill High School physics thanks to news coverage
He calls it fate: after a man from California stepped up as the physics teacher at Green Hill High School in Wilson County.
williamsonhomepage.com
Two newcomers to county’s Board of Education getting ready for their closeups
After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett’s 1,374.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Donna Ogilvie
Donna Ogilvie said she enjoys her work as a Mammography Technologist at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital because it allows her to care for others. “One of my most prized possessions is a small card that I received from a patient over 25 years ago that said, ‘Just a little thanks for saving my life.’ I carry that card in my wallet every day as a reminder of why I do what I do,” she said.
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
WSMV
Nashville private school says anyone who identifies as female can apply
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville all-girls private school sent out a statement this week saying anyone who identifies as female can apply. Harpeth Hall says they have always allowed any female students to fill out an application. Courtney Vick is a proud 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall — a...
WSMV
Records show Metro Schools principal, administrator gave faulty information to parents about gun in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Parents at Oliver Middle School were told by their principal and the district executive director of middle schools that when a loaded gun was discovered in April on campus, the school was immediately locked down. Records obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show that information was wrong. On April...
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
wilsonpost.com
Murfreesboro claims landfill owners polluting water
Murfreesboro has filed a federal lawsuit against Republic Services, Inc. and two of its subsidiaries, BFI Waste Services of Tennessee, LLC and Republic Services of Tennessee, LLC, in district court in Nashville. According to a news release from Mayor Shane McFarland, since September 2021 when the city opened an online...
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Fantastic Sams
Congratulations to Fantastic Sams for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 11 at 11am. Fantastic Sams is located at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-396-8996.
WSMV
Williamson Co. family files lawsuit after transgender bathroom bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 8-year-old Williamson County student says she feels mistreated because of the school bathroom she’s forced to use. It’s affected this student to the point her parents are suing the Williamson County School Board and the Tennessee Department of Education. In the lawsuit, it...
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
Nashville Scene
Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity
Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
