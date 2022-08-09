As a storm brews in the Atlantic and begins its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, we all know the power of wind and the damage that will certainly occur. Hurricane Katrina hit St Bernard with the most unbelievable storm surge a height of almost 20 ft with 15 ft levees. Levees and floodwalls failed, dealing deadly flooding. Hurricane Ida was a direct hit on South Lafourche Parish and lower Jefferson Parish. The storm surge of Ida was 12 to 13 ft with 130 mph wind causing a waterline of 16 ft against the Lafourche levees. The storm surge was less in height than Katrina, but the potential was still deadly for the Bayou Lafourche communities. It was the fifth most intense storm to hit the coast, rivaling the 1893 Cheniere Caminada deadly storm. The wind along with the droplets of water struck the levees appearing like a blast of birdshot from a shotgun. Ida was intense and extremely damaging to property, but the levees did not fail. Loss of life was at a total minimum in comparison to other storms hitting Louisiana’s coast.

