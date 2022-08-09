Read full article on original website
WHITNEY ORGERON
Whitney Joseph Orgeron, age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside service at Cheramie Cemetery on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Whitney...
JOHN LERILLE, SR.
John L. Lerille, Sr., 81, a native of Galliano, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Locals express optimism at Tri-Parish Media Day
It’s been a wild 2 years for local coaches. Knock on wood, clutch your lucky rabbit’s foot or insert any other cliche needed for luck. But maybe — just maybe — it just might be time to get things back to normal. Local coaches ascended to...
Lafourche Booking Log: August 11, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish yesterday on August 11, 2022.
Calling it Home: “A Brother’s Keeper”
As a storm brews in the Atlantic and begins its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, we all know the power of wind and the damage that will certainly occur. Hurricane Katrina hit St Bernard with the most unbelievable storm surge a height of almost 20 ft with 15 ft levees. Levees and floodwalls failed, dealing deadly flooding. Hurricane Ida was a direct hit on South Lafourche Parish and lower Jefferson Parish. The storm surge of Ida was 12 to 13 ft with 130 mph wind causing a waterline of 16 ft against the Lafourche levees. The storm surge was less in height than Katrina, but the potential was still deadly for the Bayou Lafourche communities. It was the fifth most intense storm to hit the coast, rivaling the 1893 Cheniere Caminada deadly storm. The wind along with the droplets of water struck the levees appearing like a blast of birdshot from a shotgun. Ida was intense and extremely damaging to property, but the levees did not fail. Loss of life was at a total minimum in comparison to other storms hitting Louisiana’s coast.
LPSO makes arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that a Thibodaux man is in custody after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. Narcotics agents recently opened an investigation into Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux, for alleged drug distribution. On August 6, narcotics agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on...
