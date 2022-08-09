ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
fox9.com

SPPD confiscate drugs, guns and stolen keys from suspected criminal

(FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department announced Tuesday that it has taken eight guns from the home of what they describe as a dangerous criminal. A search warrant executed on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East executed by the St. Paul Police Gun Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit, was intended to recover evidence and locate Tamil Scurlock, 22, of St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
KARE 11

Warrant leads to confiscation of 8 firearms in St. Paul

St. Paul police notched a small victory Monday in the battle to take guns off the city's streets after a search warrant led to the confiscation of eight firearms, one that had been converted into a fully automatic handgun. Members of the city's Gun and Criminal Intelligence Units executed the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
Person
St Paul
Motorious

Sheriff Deploys Stop Stick On Stolen Dodge Charger Going 140 MPH

Controversy is swirling around an August 5 incident in St. Paul, Minnesota which involved a 16-year-old speeding in a Dodge Charger and the methods Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department used to try bringing the pursuit to an end. More specifically, the sheriff deployed a Stop Stick while the Mopar was doing 140 mph on a narrow city street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
SAINT PAUL, MN
#Guns#Shooting#Police#The Twin Cities
KARE 11

Minneapolis law enforcement surge will persist

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol, BCA, Metro Transit Police and other agencies will continue the stepped-up patrol surge in Minneapolis indefinitely, based in large part on the results they've seen reducing violent crimes and disrupting street racing. "Success breeds success and we're starting to see other agencies say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wearegreenbay.com

20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns

HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
HULL, WI
KARE 11

Speeding crackdown leads to nearly 19,000 tickets statewide

Many things have changed since the COVID pandemic began winding down, but it seems one thing has not: the behavior of motorists who are simply driving too fast. Officials at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released results of a month-long extra speed enforcement campaign Monday, and the numbers are eye opening. State troopers, officers and deputies from 300 agencies across the state wrote 18,983 citations for speeding between July 1-31.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Community Policy