Rams will sell NFTs of Super Bowl rings in partnership with Dapper Labs

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get your hands on the Rams’ Super Bowl ring, there’s some good news: Fans will have the opportunity to buy one for as little as $9.

The catch is that the ring will be a virtual version of the ones the Rams received recently for winning Super Bowl LVI – specifically, an NFT version.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced their partnership with Dapper Labs, which created the NFT marketplace, NFL ALL DAY. It’s the first season-long partnership between Dapper Labs and an NFL team, so the Rams are truly the first to dive into this space head-first.

“We are thrilled to team up with Dapper Labs to give Rams fans an opportunity to be part of history and celebrate our Super Bowl championship in an unprecedented way,” Rams chief commercial officer Jen Prince said in a statement.

At 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 11, limited-edition NFTs of the Rams’ Super Bowl rings will be available for purchase on NFL ALL DAY, and they will range from $9 to $699. The $9 edition is called the “Starter Ring” and there will be 5,000 available. The All-Star Ring will be $59 each, with 1,000 of those available. The Hall of Fame Rings are $699 each and there will only be 500 of those sold.

The designs are based on the real-life versions that Rams players, coaches and staff received in honor of their Super Bowl win. To access the drop, fans can visit the Rams virtual pop-up shop at Rams.NflAllDay.com, where they will be able to join the queue for a chance to purchase the limited-edition digital collectibles.

The rings are just the first set of collectibles available, with more going up for sale throughout the year. There will also be NFTs of fans’ favorite play of the month during the season.

So if you’re a Rams fan who loves NFTs, get ready for plenty of collectibles to be released this season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

