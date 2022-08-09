Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Fairfield selectmen approve charter changes for November election
FAIRFIELD — After a contentious four-hour meeting, the Board of Selectmen approved the final version of the proposed charter and a question about it for November’s ballot. The main issue that came up in the meeting regarded the number of questions on the ballot about the charter. While the board’s two Republicans, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and Selectman Thomas Flynn, felt one question would be sufficient, Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz, the board’s only Democrat, felt that several of the more controversial changes in the charter should stand alone.
themonroesun.com
Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut
MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
Norwalk’s turnout out is low in primary
NORWALK, Conn. — Turnout at the polls in Norwalk is significantly lower than the last non-Presidential primary, held four years ago. At 6 p.m., 2,812 Norwalkers had voted, according to Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells. That’s 54% of the turnout in 2018, when 5,171 voters had gone to Norwalk’s polls as of 6 p.m.
darientimes.com
Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary
BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk political notes: Stevenson wins Republican spot on ballot
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Stevenson celebrates win, looks to challenge Himes. Rilling helps mark India’s 75th Independence Day. Jayme Stevenson, former Darien First Selectman, prevailed in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District. She will face U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) in the general election.
Norwalk voters go heavy for Thomas, Stevenson
NORWALK, Conn. — Here are Norwalk’s primary results, as provided by Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells:. She will challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich).
Erick Russell wins three-way Democratic primary for CT treasurer
Erick Russell, a partner at a law firm who specializes in public and private financing, is Connecticut Democrats’ nominee for treasurer.
New Haven Primary Election Results
Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Connecticut
Dem Stephanie Thomas, GOP's Dominic Ripini Win Secretary of the State Races
Norwalk state Rep. Stephanie Thomas has won the Democratic race for Secretary of the State. She beat out New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. Thomas was the party's endorsed candidate. Both candidates pledged to oppose Republican attempts to tighten voting rules. Thomas, who is Black, has said such restrictions hit...
Register Citizen
Danbury has approved recreational pot establishments. Where and when could the first business open?
DANBURY — If the many calls to the city’s planning office are any indication, Danbury could see high interest from prospective marijuana retailers after officials approved new regulations permitting a limited number of these establishments. The city has been getting calls for months about its plans for cannabis...
Register Citizen
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
Register Citizen
After West Haven ‘explosions,’ FBI promises ‘greater efforts’ to inform public before training drills
WEST HAVEN — City and law enforcement officials believe the biggest misstep regarding a July 21 FBI drill in West Haven was that the public was not properly notified. “As a matter of practical courtesy, if something like that is going to go on then generally the local police department would tell the neighbors in the area that would be affected, ‘We’ve got a drill going on and here is the timeframe,’” said Dan Maxwell, a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven and a retired Madison police officer. “I believe this was a miscommunication.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Norwalk breaks ground on new Cranbury Elementary School
The city held a groundbreaking Thursday on site, marking its first new school construction in 50 years.
Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud
A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
Register Citizen
Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs
NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
Register Citizen
Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief
STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
Stamford receives $2.1M from feds for West Main Street upgrades
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has allocated $2.1 million to the City of Stamford for the design and engineering of a renovation to approximately 1.1 miles of the West Main Street corridor. According to a press statement issued by the DOT, the project “will improve safety at nine dangerous...
Register Citizen
Business briefs, Aug. 14, 2022
SHARON — Sharon Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, has been awarded a five-star rating — the highest overall — by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality patient care, according to a statement. The overall rating, between one and five stars, provides consumers with...
Comments / 0