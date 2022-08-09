Read full article on original website
JOHN LERILLE, SR.
John L. Lerille, Sr., 81, a native of Galliano, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
WHITNEY ORGERON
Whitney Joseph Orgeron, age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside service at Cheramie Cemetery on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Whitney...
Locals express optimism at Tri-Parish Media Day
It’s been a wild 2 years for local coaches. Knock on wood, clutch your lucky rabbit’s foot or insert any other cliche needed for luck. But maybe — just maybe — it just might be time to get things back to normal. Local coaches ascended to...
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Calling it Home: “A Brother’s Keeper”
As a storm brews in the Atlantic and begins its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, we all know the power of wind and the damage that will certainly occur. Hurricane Katrina hit St Bernard with the most unbelievable storm surge a height of almost 20 ft with 15 ft levees. Levees and floodwalls failed, dealing deadly flooding. Hurricane Ida was a direct hit on South Lafourche Parish and lower Jefferson Parish. The storm surge of Ida was 12 to 13 ft with 130 mph wind causing a waterline of 16 ft against the Lafourche levees. The storm surge was less in height than Katrina, but the potential was still deadly for the Bayou Lafourche communities. It was the fifth most intense storm to hit the coast, rivaling the 1893 Cheniere Caminada deadly storm. The wind along with the droplets of water struck the levees appearing like a blast of birdshot from a shotgun. Ida was intense and extremely damaging to property, but the levees did not fail. Loss of life was at a total minimum in comparison to other storms hitting Louisiana’s coast.
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
Raceland man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl
A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux.
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Kentwood – On August 6 shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
LPSO makes arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that a Thibodaux man is in custody after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. Narcotics agents recently opened an investigation into Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux, for alleged drug distribution. On August 6, narcotics agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on...
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, was reported missing.
Lafourche Booking Log - August 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 9, 2022.
TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
Two dead in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes
Two men are dead after two separate crashes that happened along the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish within 20 minutes of each other Saturday night.
Two people sought in theft over $7K from St. Mary Parish business
Morgan City Police say they need the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a local business.
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway
A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash. Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on August 5, 2022, Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was arrested on charges relating to a deadly crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guill of Cut Off, Louisiana.
