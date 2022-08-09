ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ3u1_0hAamLdZ00
Construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.

The land is near the northwest corner of the intersection of State Road 46 and Interstate 95.

Surrey Homes Director of Land Acquisition Clark Sprinkel confirmed to Orlando Business Journal that the land is under contract, but declined to disclose a sale amount, as did Colliers land expert Trevor Hall, who is representing the sellers — Jackson Family Trust and CB Davis Family Trust — in the transaction.

VIDEO: Brevard Public Schools superintendent optimistic for upcoming school year VIDEO: Brevard Public Schools superintendent optimistic for upcoming school year (Melonie Holt, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Marilyn Tremper
4d ago

More over building. We need County Commissioners who understand over building is killing our county. All they see is the increase in property tax revenues and fail to accommodate existing residents under the false guise of housing shortages. We need better short and long term planning. We need better zoning, both city and county. They recently reduced the lot size in a Merritt Island neighborhood to accommodate a builder - so wrong. We are fighting for green space. The barrier Island is being overbuilt, Viera, Melbourne, Paul Bay, all with new developer deals. They will kill the reason people love to live here. Developers should be required to renovate some older homes to resell if they want new contacts.

Reply(1)
6
James Hawk
3d ago

where you going to run that water to? where are the mockingbirds going to go?if you need something to do, develop a system to clean the river up that's what the people elected you for to make things better that's not hobnobbing and clearing land everywhere stop the madness now

Reply
3
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando Boat Show cruises into the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida is hosting the Orlando Boat Show this weekend. A total of 22 Central Florida boat dealers will have about 400 boats on display at the Orange County Convention Center, the company said. The event will be open Saturday from...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Surrey Homes Llc#Homebuilder#Land Acquisition#Sprinkel#Jackson Family Trust#Cb Davis Family Trust#Brevard Public Schools#Wftv Com Wftv#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Big Blue Slide at Palm Bay Aquatic Center temporarily closed

PALM BAY - The big blue slide inside the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, located at 420 Community College Pkwy SE, is currently closed for repairs until further notice, due to pump issues in the mechanical room. The city is working on a solution and the slide will be shut down until further notice.
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Tiny house community provides unique option for living

COCOA - A tiny housing community, Peacewind Cottages, built by Miniopolis Builders at 200 Sandpiper Dr. in Cocoa, features structures that provide unique living arrangements to residents. “It’s super in-demand right now,” said Brian Sodre, CEO and founder of Miniopolis Builders. “More than just the TV shows that hype up...
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy