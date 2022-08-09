Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops

Construction

Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.

The land is near the northwest corner of the intersection of State Road 46 and Interstate 95.

Surrey Homes Director of Land Acquisition Clark Sprinkel confirmed to Orlando Business Journal that the land is under contract, but declined to disclose a sale amount, as did Colliers land expert Trevor Hall, who is representing the sellers — Jackson Family Trust and CB Davis Family Trust — in the transaction.

