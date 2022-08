COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m.

Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control.

There are no reported injuries.

