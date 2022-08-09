ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando tech may add style to your Harry Potter spells

By WFTV.com News Staff, Richard Bilbao
 4 days ago
Universal (Universal Orlando Resort)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter land is all about making guests feel as if they are wizards, and a new patent aims to help them do it with flair.

The patent, “Variable Effects Activation in an Interactive Environment,” aims to allow an interactive environment activated via a device — such as a sword or wand — to allow for a variety of movements to activate that scenery. The technology could be used for guests who are unable to perform an exact movement to activate the scenery or those who add their own additional movements out of entertainment.

“However, some guests may have difficulty following prompts to perform requested actions in a manner that is recognized by the system and may, therefore, not fully enjoy an interactive environment ... For example, a very small child may have a favorite stuffed toy and may enjoy dancing with that toy in the interactive environment, but may be disappointed if not able to exactly copy a suggested dancing motion pattern, or the child may wish to perform their own movements in a dance,” said the patent.

