ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Gettysburg Connection

Volunteers at the Libraries

There are many benefits for those who decide to volunteer for an organization in their community. Yes, it allows them to give back and forge a connection to the community in which they live, but the act of volunteering can also be beneficial on a more personal level. It connects people to others, provides a sense of belonging, keeps a person stimulated, and it helps to build skills that may increase job opportunities. Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Adams County Library System, and we’re lucky to have a strong force county-wide that helps us to meet the demands for quality public service.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schumann
Person
Beethoven
Gettysburg Connection

Notes from Gettysburg Borough

In addition to meeting with the borough’s trash removal contractor, WM, the following issues were considered at Monday’s Gettysburg Borough Council Meeting:. The next electronic device recycling event will be held on Sep. 17. Please register here or call 717.337.0424 before Sep. 16 to preregister. The Robert C....
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Emory R. Furry

Emory, Red, Uncle Abe, Mert, Richard Furry, age 88, of Scotland, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022 …. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us...
SCOTLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#9 11 And
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Tyler David Harris

Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008 and attended HACC, York College, and Edinboro University. Survived by his mother Tammy Harris, sister Cheyenne Gonzalez, brother in law Jose Gonzalez, grandmother Jean Harris, uncles Brian and Steven Harris. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Jerry L. Harris, great grandparents George and Dotty Eppler, and Bessie and Wilson Harris, and many others. Fun fact, Tyler changed his facebook name to Tyler Wilson.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Flohr

Mary E. (Staley) Flohr, 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Glenn C. Flohr. Mary was employed at Adams County National Bank in Gettysburg, PA and Professional Transport in Florence, SC until retirement. Mary was a godly woman who loved to read her bible, spend time in her rose garden, and was also an exceptional seamstress.
EFFINGHAM, SC
abc27 News

15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Gettysburg Connection

Farmers Market celebrates inaugural Civics Engagement Day

The Adams County Farmers Market held its first Civics Engagement Day on Saturday, hosting community organizations including Gettysburg Borough, the Gettysburg Fire and Police Departments, and the Adams County Council of Governments. A number of new voters registered at the voter registration booth. Market Manager Reza Djalal said the goal...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy