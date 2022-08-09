Read full article on original website
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden GemTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Doo Wop Project Comes to Gettysburg on Friday
What do you get when you combine a Broadway-caliber performance with the vocal rhythm and blues of 1940’s Doo Wop?. The answer is “The Doo Wop Project,” coming to Gettysburg’s Majestic Theater for one night only on Friday, Aug. 12. “The Doo Wop Project is a...
Addressing Gettysburg is Offering a Free “Get Out of Your Car Tour”
Summer may be coming to an end, but Addressing Gettysburg is still going. strong! Rally Around the Addressing Gettysburg Colors for this month’s FREE “Get Out of the. Park at the Eternal Peace Light Memorial to meet up with the tour group. The tour will start at. 10AM,...
Obituary: Anthony Joseph ‘Tony’ Konopka
Anthony Joseph Konopka (Tony), age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary Paul and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by brothers Frank...
abc27.com
Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
Local religious organizations sponsor “Family Night in the Park”
Churches from around the area will join together on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Gettysburg Recreational Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, for an evening of community outreach. The goal of the event is to provide a stable and trusting environment for those in...
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA
Along charming Old Philadelphia Pike in Smoketown, you'll find DJ's Taste of the 50's. This diner-style restaurant offers all those old diner classics such as burgers, fries and shakes, at an affordable price.
Volunteers at the Libraries
There are many benefits for those who decide to volunteer for an organization in their community. Yes, it allows them to give back and forge a connection to the community in which they live, but the act of volunteering can also be beneficial on a more personal level. It connects people to others, provides a sense of belonging, keeps a person stimulated, and it helps to build skills that may increase job opportunities. Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Adams County Library System, and we’re lucky to have a strong force county-wide that helps us to meet the demands for quality public service.
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Notes from Gettysburg Borough
In addition to meeting with the borough’s trash removal contractor, WM, the following issues were considered at Monday’s Gettysburg Borough Council Meeting:. The next electronic device recycling event will be held on Sep. 17. Please register here or call 717.337.0424 before Sep. 16 to preregister. The Robert C....
Obituary: Emory R. Furry
Emory, Red, Uncle Abe, Mert, Richard Furry, age 88, of Scotland, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022 …. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us...
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
Obituary: Tyler David Harris
Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008 and attended HACC, York College, and Edinboro University. Survived by his mother Tammy Harris, sister Cheyenne Gonzalez, brother in law Jose Gonzalez, grandmother Jean Harris, uncles Brian and Steven Harris. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Jerry L. Harris, great grandparents George and Dotty Eppler, and Bessie and Wilson Harris, and many others. Fun fact, Tyler changed his facebook name to Tyler Wilson.
Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Flohr
Mary E. (Staley) Flohr, 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Glenn C. Flohr. Mary was employed at Adams County National Bank in Gettysburg, PA and Professional Transport in Florence, SC until retirement. Mary was a godly woman who loved to read her bible, spend time in her rose garden, and was also an exceptional seamstress.
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Owner Of The Pizza Shop In York County Plans To Reopen Restaurant This Fall
YORK-Longtime residents of York County will be happy to hear that a popular pizza establishment that closed late last year will soon reopen. Brian Betts, a former owner of The Pizza Shop in Washington Square Shopping Center, is bringing back crowd-pleasing tastes of yesteryear with the reopening of the business this fall.
Farmers Market celebrates inaugural Civics Engagement Day
The Adams County Farmers Market held its first Civics Engagement Day on Saturday, hosting community organizations including Gettysburg Borough, the Gettysburg Fire and Police Departments, and the Adams County Council of Governments. A number of new voters registered at the voter registration booth. Market Manager Reza Djalal said the goal...
Independence Island and Bailey's Island are on the market: here's a brief history
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A pair of islands on the Susquehanna River have been put up for sale, according to TheBurg, Greater Harrisburg's community magazine. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island have hit the market for the first time in over a century, thanks to owners Robert and John Ensminger, whose family has had roots in Central Pa. since 1733.
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
